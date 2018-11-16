In Northern California's Butte County, firefighters continued to battle what has become the deadliest wildfire in California's history on Friday as the number of people reported missing doubled to more than 600. But the effects of the Camp Fire are also being felt well outside of Butte County. Smoke from the Camp Fire hangs heavy in the air in the San Francisco Bay Area, nearly 200 miles south of the fire, causing a number of residents to don face respirator masks. In fact, wildfire smoke brought the air quality in Northern California down to rank worst in the world, according to air monitoring groups.

According to PurpleAir, an air quality monitoring app that maps data from the Federal Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, air quality in cities throughout California's Bay Area ranked worst in the world, prompting school closures and warnings to limit time outdoors as pollutants reached hazardous levels. As of Friday morning, San Francisco had an air quality index rating ranging from 313 to the high 200s in different parts of the city.

Across the Bay, in the Oakland and Hayward, the air quality hovered in the mid to high 200s. In the South Bay, it was recorded as ranging from 245 to 160. And in the East Bay's Contra Costa County, the air quality index ranged from 356 in parts of Walnut Creek to 345 in Lafayette to 197 in Dublin.

According to AirNow, "good" air quality — meaning, the air is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk" — is ranked as ranging from zero to 50 on the air quality index. "Moderate" air quality falls between 51 to 100 while air reported to be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" ranks between 101 to 150.

More to come...