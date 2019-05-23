You will never again have to worry about your lack of closet space, thanks to Urban Outfitters Inc's new clothing rental service. If you are at capacity when it comes to clothing storage, you won't have to wrestle with fitting more clothes into stuffed shelves. You also won't have to go on a full-on spending freeze thanks to your minimal closet space. Now that Urban Outfitters Inc. will have a rental service, you will be able to play with new summer trends and then send them back to the store.

In Summer 2019, Urban Outfitters Inc. is launching Nuuly (offered in sizes 00 to 26,) a new women’s clothing rental concept. If the hipster and vintage look of Urban Outfitters isn't your vibe, then never fear. We are dealing with Urban Outfitter's parent company here, not just Urban Outfitters alone. This new monthly subscription company will offer rentals from Urban Outfitters Inc. entire portfolio, including Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters.

Nuuly will also offer over 100 additional third-party brands, up-and-coming designers, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, giving you more shopping options then you know what to do with. In one rental bundle, you can choose mom jeans from Urban Outfitters, a feminine maxi dress from Anthropologie, and a rare vintage leather jacket perfect for chilly summer evenings.

Nuuly subscriptions will cost $88 for one box per month. Each box will hold up to six items. According to the Nuuly press release, the average value of a subscription box is $800, so the shopper is renting the clothes for a tenth of the price.

Nuuly

The subscription categories will span across everything from premium denim to seasonal outerwear, and will have a sizable selection of petite and plus-size apparel. The size range will span from 00 to 26.

In the streetwear offerings, labels like Reebok, FILA, and Champion will be available. Levi’s, Wrangler, and Citizens of Humanity are examples of denim brands. As for contemporary labels, expect to see items from Universal Standard, Naadam, Gal Meets Glam, and Anna Sui.

Urban Outfitters Inc. decided to roll out this new subscription venture based on extensive market research. The brand learned that millennial value sustainability and novelty, which is why subscription boxes have skyrocketed over the last few years.

"In apparel, the millennial consumer, in particular, is seeking out platforms that provide novelty, variety and breadth, while also supporting sustainability," Nuuly's press release shared. "Nuuly seeks to further these shifting behaviors by giving subscribers access to a wide assortment of current fashion at a substantially lower cost-per-wear than retail, solving the paradox of a millenial’s quest for constant fashion newness alongside the desire for a more sustainable lifestyle."

With Nuuly's launch, Urban Outfitters Inc. is hoping to revolutionize the way subscriptions work. “Since our founding in 1970, our Company philosophy has been to give our customers the creative, compelling shopping experience they desire,” Richard A. Hayne, CEO and Chairman of Urban Outfitters Inc, said in the release. “Nuuly is the next step in that mission, and with it, we set out to be the subscription fashion leader by offering an unmatched curation of aspirational brands, coupled with extraordinary value."

In the first week of Nuuly's roll-out, there will be over 1,000 styles in stock, ready for you to shop. But Urban Outfitters Inc. then plans to add over 100 new styles a week, and triple the style count by the end of Dec.

Prepare to have your most stylish summer wardrobe yet with zero of the buyer's remorse.