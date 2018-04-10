NYX Released Two Beauty Boxes For Festival Season & They're Only $25 Each

With festival season upon us, brands are starting to focus their attention on how to provide you the best metallic-eyed, bold-lipped, glitter-bombed experience that they can. As more and more unicorn-inspired lipsticks and saturated eyeshadow palettes hit store shelves, one thing becomes increasingly clear: festival makeup is expensive. It seems like the moment you pair an eyeshadow palette with a flower crown and a crop top, it doubles in price. Which can be tricky for beauty lovers who live on a tight budget. But don't worry, there's one brand that's making it its mission to bring you an affordable festival beauty experience. NYX launched two festival beauty boxes, and they only cost $25 each.

These beauty boxes make putting on your festival makeup a breeze, where they have included all the tools you will need in order to pull off a cohesive and memorable look. The first kit is called the Glow 'Til Dawn Festival Kit, and it has all the fixings to bring you a bronzed, shimmering look.

It comes with six essentials, and it will take care of your eyes, lips, cheeks, and skin. Included is the NYX Glitter Primer, which originally sells for $6.50 and is a primer that is meant to stop glitter fallout and keep shimmer firmly on your face; the NYX Face and Body Glitter in gold, which retails for $6.50 and will be the perfect addition to a metallic eye; the Bright Idea Illuminating Stick, which is $8 and is a creamy-soft highlighting stick in a bronze hue; the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, which is $7 and comes in a brownish-red tone; the Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator, which is $7.50 and is like a face lotion infused with a highlighter; and the Jumbo Eye Pencil, which is $4.50 and comes in the gold shade French Fries.

The Chromatics Festival Kit offers a completely different look, where it helps you create a molten, metallic face instead. While it also comes with six essentials for only $25, this kit embraces summer's duo-chromatic trend and offers you tools for a holographic glow and metallic accents.

Just like in the first beauty box, NYX Face and Body Glitter is involved, but this time you get two different shades — a sapphire blue and a crystal hue. Normally each pigment retails for $6.50 a bottle. Up next is the NYX Glitter Primer, which originally sells for $6.50 and will help your shimmer pigment stay on; then there is the Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder, which retails for $8 and gives a silver glow. Also included is the Cosmic Metals Lip Cream, which is $7.50 and comes in the purple Asteroid Aura shade; as well as the Studio Liquid Liner, which retails for $4.50 and is a white eyeliner.

As you can see, you get a very comprehensive festival look with these kits, but the savings don't stop there! At the moment Ulta is offering a special free gift with each $20 NYX Professional Makeup purchase, and since these kits are $25, they qualify.

In the gift you will receive three full-size NYX products in a lip-shaped makeup bag. In the bag you get the Matte Liquid Liner in Black, which retails for $7; the Soft Matte Lip Cream in Copenhagen, which retails for $6.50; and the Suede Matte Lip Liner in Copenhagen, which retails for $4. That's a makeup kit that nearly costs $20, but is yours for completely free!

If you want to treat yourself to new makeup for any festivals you may have coming up, these NYX beauty kits are an easy and affordable way to update your makeup arsenal.