When it comes to drugstore brands people trust, NYX Cosmetics often tops the list. From the brand's dupe for Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz to its collaboration with Alissa Ashley on the Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation, NYX is well-loved brand. Now, NYX's iconic Lip Lingerie lipsticks come in a pencil form, and that's not even the best news. The new formula is on sale.

NYX's Lip Lingerie is often cited as one of the drugstore's most loved lippies. The lineup of all nude shades are known for their liquid lipstick formula and staying power as well as their ability to dupe tons more expensive lipstick ranges. In fact, the Lip Lingerie lippies are so popular that NYX even themed an eyeshadow palette, the Lid Lingerie Palette, after them. Now, the lipsticks are getting a sister. The new NYX Lip Lingerie Push-Up Lipsticks are in a pencil form that makes it possible to perfectly line your lips and fill them in. Like the liquid lipsticks version, the new Push-Up Lipsticks are matte and long-lasting, but the brand has added a gentle lip plumper for some extra oomph. For those who don't love liquid lips, you've now got a new option to try from the drugstore.

The NYX Lip Lingerie Push-Up Lipsticks launched nationwide on July 29 with 9 different shades, and surprise, they're already on sale. While the lipsticks are affordable regardless of whether they're discounted — they retail for just $9 all the time — the discount makes trying this new NYX creation even harder to resist. According to popular beauty Instagram account TrendMood, the new Push-Up Lipsticks are on sale for just $6.30 on Ulta's website.

You may want to act fast, though. There's no telling when this deal will end.

As for the shade range of the new Lip Lingeries, while there are only 9 shades, the brand created a equal mix for deeper and lighter skin tones. The pencil lippies feature deeper shades like Teddy, After Hours, and Exotic as well as medium nudes, cool tones, and light pink colors. Just like the brand's original line-up of liquid Lip Lingeries, the shades are inclusive if limited.

Fans of the original liquid Lip Lingerie from NYX shouldn't start buying up backups of their favorite colors just because of the new pencil formula. Don't worry. The brand is still selling the OG Lip Lingerie liquid lipsticks. Plus, there's even more good news about them. The liquid version is on sale just like the new pencils. In fact, the original Lip Lingeries are under $5! While you don't need to buy backups, you can start getting a head start on purchasing your fall lip colors.

If you've been looking for a new drugstore lipsticks to try, the NYX Lip Lingerie Push-Ups may just be your new favorite, and at under $7 right now they're a steal. However, loyalty is real when it comes to beauty lovers favorite products, so if you're still in love with the OG liquid formula, at just $5, why not throw one of those in, too.