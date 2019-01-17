It seems these two got over that whole pie business. The Help's Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard will reunite for a new film called Fairy Tale Ending. And by the looks of that title, it's a movie that's bound to have a happy ending.

The two women will star together in the upcoming comedy co-produced by Family Guy's Seth McFarlane, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is based on an idea from Ice Age: The Meltdown's Jim Hecht and Mad Men's Tracy McMillan, will feature an all-female ensemble.

Howard took to Instagram to celebrate the news of her new film. "Let the happy dancing commence because the cat's out of the bag," she wrote. "I'm teaming up with @octaviaspencer + @macfarlaneseth to make hilarious movie magic in Fairy Tale Land! More details to come, but I’m thrilled to finally share this news..."

Right now, Spencer and Howard, who will also produce the film, are the only stars attached to the project. It'll be interesting to see who else joins the cast of this project.

Especially, since Spencer, who is an executive producer on the film, has been vocal about being part of projects that look more like the world around her. In 2017 Spencer told Deadline that if she sees "a list of characters on a film, and it doesn’t have gay, African-American or Latin characters, I’m probably not going to spend my money on the ticket."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's to also hoping this film could become even more of a Help reunion with the addition of Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Emma Stone, and/or Jessica Chastain. After all, Chastain is already slated to star with Spencer in an upcoming holiday comedy about “two women fighting the elements to make it home for Christmas," so it could happen.

And if Chastain and Howard are seen in another movie together it will once again prove to audiences that the two look-a-like actors aren't actually the same person.

Unfortunately, right now, there's not much else to know about the just announced film, which doesn't yet have a release date. It also doesn't have a director. One thing that we do know is, Hecht and McMillan are reportedly writing the script for the funny film.

It's been eight years since Spencer's Minny Jackson baked that unfortunate chocolate pie for Howard's Hilly Walters Holbrook. Spencer's performance in the film, which tells the story of two maids and the white families they work for in the South during the early '60s, ended up earning Spencer her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Since then both Spencer and Howard have kept themselves busy starring blockbusters like Jurassic World and its sequel and last year's Best Picture winner, The Shape Of Water, respectively. They've also got a pretty big upcoming year on their hands that may include filming Fairy Tale Ending.

Spencer, who produced potential Oscar nominee Green Book, will star in the upcoming drama Luce alongside Naomi Watts. Howard currently voices the dog in A Dog's Way Home and will appear in Rocketman, the Elton John biopic, in May. For some fans, though, they're just waiting to see Spencer and Howard onscreen together again in Fairy Tale Ending.