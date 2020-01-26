Of The Most Popular Home Products On Amazon, These 45 Are Seriously Worth The Hype

When it comes to finding items to spruce up my home, you could say I'm a bit of a fanatic. My Amazon shopping cart is always filled with floating shelves, chic entryway mirrors, and fancy flower pots — but there's only one problem: Not all home products are worthy of their usually hefty price tags. What can I say? Sometimes I get a little overzealous when it comes to decorating my space — which is why I've filled this list with Amazon products that are actually worth the hype (and the price).

Not only did I stick to items that are surprisingly affordable, but they're also an easy way to add personality to your home. There are faux fur rugs that give your bedroom a splash of color, a night light that installs underneath your bed, and a motion-activated soap dispenser. (Because if there's one thing that makes guests think you live an ultra-fancy lifestyle, it's having your soap dispensed for you — no pumping necessary.)

So whether you're looking for linens, bedding, electronics, bathroom essentials, or kitchen gadgets, there are tons of wildly popular home products on Amazon — and the best news? Most of them look way more expensive than they actually are.

1. These Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Regular cotton creates friction against your hair and skin, which can lead to frizz and dryness in the mornings — that's why these pillowcases are made from silky-smooth satin. Not only does satin reduce friction, but it also helps to evenly distribute natural oils for improved moisture. Get this set of two in four sizes and tons of chic colors.

2. A Set Of Microfiber Bed Sheets That Are Stain-Resistant Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon see on amazon Made from super-soft microfiber, these comfy bed sheets are available in over 30 gorgeous colors to match your bedroom. They're fade- as well as stain-resistant, plus they're even resistant to wrinkles so that they almost always look crisp — all for under $30.

3. The Soft Throw Blanket With Over 12,000 Positive Reviews Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $21 | Amazon see on amazon With over 12,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this throw blanket is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers. It's made from cozy microfiber that keeps you warm when temperatures dip low, and due to its durability, it's just as great for camping as it is for lounging around the house.

4. A Pack Of Keurig Cleaning Pods That Remove Built-Up Residue Quick & Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon You can't manually clean inside a Keurig's tubes and mechanisms, which leads to build-up that can alter the flavor of your brew — so get your machine really clean with these pods. They're non-toxic as well as biodegradable so you don't have to worry about their impact on the environment, and each order comes with enough for more than three months.

5. The LED Light Bar That Easily Installs Practically Anywhere RXWLKJ LED Light Bar $20 | Amazon see on amazon With 10 built-in magnets, it's easy to attach this LED light bar to practically any metal surface in your house. Each order also comes with an adhesive strip so that you can also use it on walls, in closets, and under cabinets, plus the built-in motion sensor helps preserve the rechargeable battery and illuminate your way in the middle of the night.

6. A Non-Slip Bath Mat Filled With Soft Memory Foam Genteele Bath Mat $11 | Amazon see on amazon Available in a variety of gorgeous colors, this bath mat is made with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet while you stand on it. The back is non-slip so that you don't have to worry about it sliding around, and the color is also fade-resistant for long-term use.

7. The Motion-Activated Night Light That Installs Under Your Bed Vansky Bed Night Light $22 | Amazon see on amazon Don't stumble around in the dark on your way to the bathroom at night. Instead, use this bed night light to help illuminate the way. The motion sensor's automatic shut-off timer can be adjusted anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes, and the 45 LED bulbs are designed to last for up to 10,000 hours. As soon as your feet touch the floor, you get a soothing yellow glow — that won't disturb your partner.

8. A Wall Charger Made With 6 Outlets And 2 USB Ports POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon see on amazon Instantly add four plugs to any outlet with this wall charger. There are also two USB ports so that you can easily charge your devices without having to find a power brick, and the built-in night light only turns on when the room grows dark. The surge protection circuit helps keep you safe, plus the night light is made with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

9. The Shower Head That Can Be Also Be Used As A Handheld Hydroluxe Shower Head $25 | Amazon see on amazon Use it as a regular overhead, or use this shower head as a handheld to help yourself get extra clean. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's super durable, plus installation is incredibly simple — there are no tools required, and it only takes a few minutes.

10. A Rotating Makeup Organizer Made With Adjustable Shelves sanipoe Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are there slots for your brushes, lipsticks, eyeliners, and more, but this rotating makeup organizer also features adjustable shelves so that it can accommodate bottles of almost any size. One Amazon reviewer raved, "You will be surprised at the amount of stuff you can fit in this item, and I love that is spins around so I can reach everything."

11. These Towels Made From 100% Genuine Turkish Cotton Chakir Turkish Linens Towels (4-Pack) $52 | Amazon see on amazon Not all bath towels are created equal — these ones are made from ultra-soft, genuine Turkish cotton that feels plush against your skin as you dry off. They're imported directly from Turkey, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "they feel like towels from a posh hotel ... they have worn well, looking as good now as the day we bought them, and they are soft and thick, just as advertised."

12. An Automatic Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Motion Sensor TROPRO Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon see on amazon The pump top of any soap bottle is most likely teeming with germs, so keep your hands extra clean with this automatic soap dispenser. The built-in motion sensor allows you to get a handful of soap without ever having to touch it, and the base is waterproof in order to protect the motor from damage.

13. The Magnetic Bar That Keeps Your Knives Organized Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to hold your knife collection, or use this magnetic bar to hold any other metal utensils, including whisks, thermometers, carving forks, and tools. It's made from high-grade stainless steel that matches seamlessly with any style of decor, and it easily installs without any tools using double-sided mounting tape.

14. A Shower Caddy With Hooks For Razors, Loofahs, & More iDesign Shower Caddy $22 | Amazon see on amazon Leaving your shampoo bottles on the side of your tub will likely lead to brown, dirty rings and accidental spills, so keep all your shower necessities hanging in this caddy instead. The hooks on the bottom are great for holding your loofahs, razors, combs, and brushes, plus it's extra wide so that it can accommodate a variety of bottles.

15. The Versatile Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds EUREKA Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only can you use it as an upright stick vacuum, but this vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld and a stair vacuum. It only weighs 4 pounds so that it's easy to carry around your home for quick messes, plus the extra-large nozzle picks up larger debris that other vacuums wouldn't be able to handle.

16. A Polish That Helps Protect Your Hardwood From Drying Out Howard Products Wood Polish $9 | Amazon see on amazon Hardwood cabinets look shinier than ever when you wipe them down with this wood polish. It's also great for antiques, tables, wooden doors, and chairs, plus it's formulated with carnauba and beeswax to help prevent your wooden surfaces from drying out.

17. The Silicone Mold That Lets You Make Giant Ice Balls The Classic Kitchen Ice Ball Mold $10 | Amazon see on mazon Regular ice cubes quickly melt in your drinks, leaving them tasting diluted — but not these ice balls. They take significantly longer to melt which makes them great for cocktails, and the mold is made from flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop them out once they've frozen completely.

18. An Electric Milk Frother Made From Stainless Steel Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $11 | Amazon see on amazon Made with a stainless steel whisk that's resistant to rust, this milk frother is an easy way to add some deliciously frothed milk to your hot chocolate, tea, and coffee. It's small enough that you can easily toss it into your bag before heading to the office, and it takes up hardly any space while tucked away into a kitchen drawer. Last but not least, it's an easy way to save money on homemade lattes and cappuccinos.

19. This Set Of Markers That Helps You Repair Scuffed Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Markers (13-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon see on amazon You're not limited to furniture with these wood markers — they also work great on hardwood floors and cabinets. Each order comes with six markers as well as six crayons in various wood tones, so you can cover up scuffs and disguise nicks, plus they're safe to use on all types of wood.

20. A Miniature Brush & Broom Set For Miniature Messes Full Circle Brush Set $9 | Amazon see on amazon Great for countertops, vanities, or even your regular kitchen table, this miniature brush set is ideal for smaller messes, so you can skip the vacuum and the paper towels. The brush snaps into the dustpan for compact storage, and the loop end allows you to hang it up if you're short on drawer space.

21. The Cold Brew Coffee Maker That's Also Great For Iced Tea Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer cold brew or iced tea — this pitcher can handle it all. The fine mesh filter helps prevent any loose coffee grounds from escaping into your finished cup of Joe, plus it's designed to easily fit into most refrigerator doors. And, the best part: Buyers rave that their coffee "tastes delicious and is super easy to make!"

22. A Pair Of Floating Shelves With A Built-In Towel Rack SODUKU Floating Shelves (2-Piece Set) $25 | Amazon see on amazon You can easily spruce up any bathroom with some cute floating shelves, and these ones more than get the job done. The bottom shelf features an extra bar where you can hang a few hand towels, plus the railing around each shelf helps prevent your items from falling off. Get them in brown or carbonized black.

23. The Board That Helps You Cut Even Pizza Slices Checkered Chef Pizza Board $19 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike regular cutting boards, this board has grooves running throughout so that you can easily cut even slices of pizza. It's also great for cake, or you can use it as a regular serving platter for cheese, crackers, and other small finger foods. Since it's made from rubberwood, it's sustainable, chic-looking, and easy to wipe clean.

24. A Dimmable Bedside Lamp That's Perfect For Small Spaces Seaside Village Bedside Lamp $30 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a compact lamp that'll fit on practically any shelf or nightstand? Look no further than this one. There are four levels of brightness to choose from depending on whether you're reading or just relaxing, and the double-layered linen lampshade diffuses the light so that it's not too harsh. Last but not least, thanks to the touch-feature, a quick tap changes the brightness or turns it off altogether.

25. These Collapsible Storage Baskets That Are Super Cute Sorbus Storage Baskets (3-Piece Set) $22 | Amazon see on amazon Available in a variety of shades to match the decor in your home, these storage baskets are a great way to add a pop of color while also keeping your clutter organized. The handles on the ends make it easy to carry these baskets around your home, and they collapse down when you're not using them so that they're easy to tuck away into a closet.

26. A Doormat Made From 100% Eco-Friendly Coconut Fibers DII Doormat $25 | Amazon see on amazon Just place this doormat outside your front door, and you'll be able to scrub away excess dirt and grime from your shoes before you go inside. The stiff bristles are made from 100% coconut coir fibers that are eco-friendly, plus it's available in more than 20 fun designs.

27. The Kitchen Scale With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen Ozeri Kitchen Scale $10 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it able to weigh items up to 24 pounds, but this kitchen scale also features an easy-to-read LCD screen that won't leave you squinting at numbers. The weighing platform is made from super-durable chrome, plus all it takes are AAA batteries — two even come included.

28. A Desktop Organizer Made With Adjustable Shelves JERRY & MAGGIE Desktop Organizer $24 | Amazon see on amazon Made from natural wood, this organizer is a great way to keep your books, pencils, and other small desktop accessories tidy. The shelves move so that you can adjust them to fit whatever belongings you own, and at only 4 pounds, it's incredibly easy to transport around your home or office should you choose to redecorate.

29. The Stovetop Cleaner That Gets Rid Of Burnt Grease Weiman Cooktop Cleaner $5 | Amazon see on amazon Getting all that burnt-on crud off your stovetop can be difficult, but this cooktop cleaner takes the stress and elbow grease out of the equation. The non-abrasive pads won't scratch your stove, yet they'll still remove burnt grease, grime, and water marks. Your stove is left looking shiny and almost-new once you're finished, plus it's safe to use on all types of ceramic cooktop stoves.

30. A Spray That Removes Dirt, Wax, & Pesticides From Your Vegetables Veggie Wash Vegetable Spray $3 | Amazon see on amazon Rinsing your produce off in the sink doesn't necessarily get rid of all the wax, soil, and farming chemicals left on them — but this spray, on the other hand, does a great job of it. It's safe to use on both organic as well as regular fruits and vegetables, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they could "really see the difference before and after washing."

31. The Plush All-Season Comforter That's Hypoallergenic Linenspa Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon see on amazon Filled with ultra-plush microfiber, this hypoallergenic comforter is great for staying warm on cold winter nights, yet breathable enough that you can still sleep with it in the summer. The box stitching keeps the filling evenly distributed, and it's even reversible — choose from color combinations like black with graphite, sand with mocha, and stone with charcoal.

32. A Mattress Pad Cover That Won't Leave You Overheated oaskys Mattress Pad Cover $30 | Amazon see on amazon Made from 100% super-breathable cotton to help you stay cool while you sleep, this mattress pad cover is an easy way to breathe new life into an old, uncomfortable mattress. If it ever falls flat, simply lay it out in the sun for a few hours to refresh it — plus the down stuffing is hypoallergenic and washable in case of spills.

33. The Fairy Lights Made With Energy-Efficient LED Bulbs Govee LED Fairy Lights $15 | Amazon see on amazon Your options are almost endless when it comes to these fairy lights — add them to Mason jars for a chic source of light, or even wrap them around your railings and banisters. The included remote lets you turn them on and off without getting up off the couch, plus they're waterproof so that you can also use them outdoors.

34. A Pair Of Hypoallergenic Pillows Filled With Memory Foam PLX Devices Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $29 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you like to sleep on your side or your back — these memory foam pillows can help keep you comfortable. The washable cases are made from hypoallergenic as well as eco-friendly bamboo fibers, plus the shredded memory-foam interior adapts to your body to keep your spine aligned in virtually any position.

35. This Clutter-Hiding Bed Skirt That's Resistant To Wrinkles HC COLLECTION Bed Skirt $15 | Amazon see on amazon Hiding all the storage underneath your bed is as easy as adding this skirt to your bed frame. It's wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant, plus it's made from soft microfiber that won't shrink in the wash. You can grab it in colors like red, navy, lilac, cream, and more.

36. A Faux-Fur Rug That Adds A Touch Of Chic To Any Room Ashler Home Deco Faux Sheepskin Rug $20 | Amazon see on amazon Made from high-quality Mongolian faux fur, this sheepskin rug is an easy way to add a chic touch to any room in your home. You can grab it in multiple sizes, plus there are tons of colors to choose from, including red, purple, teal, navy, yellow, and more.

37. The Smart Essential Oil Diffuser That's Compatible With Alexa InnoGear Smart Diffuser $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but this smart essential oil diffuser also lets you set schedules so that it's running when you come home. The seven color-changing LED lights make it easy to set a relaxing mood after a long, stressful day, plus there's even a built-in timer for added convenience.

38. A Delightful Spray That Refreshes The Scent In Any Room Antica Farmacista Room Spray $28 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with orange and lemongrass scents on top of subtle cedar notes, this spray is a great option for anyone looking to invigorate their home without relying on chemical-laden deodorizing sprays. You can also spray it on clothes for a quick refresh, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it "smells great."

39. The Container That Helps Keep Your Produce Fresh Rubbermaid Food Saver Container $16 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of watching your produce spoil in the fridge before you can use it all? Just keep it stored in this large saver container. The vent built into the lid regulates the flow of oxygen to help your fruits and vegetables stay fresh, plus the added crisping tray helps draw away excess moisture to avoid spoilage.

40. A Laundry Hamper That Helps Save You Space Urban Mom Laundry Hamper $16 | Amazon see on amazon Regular laundry hampers take up a ton of floor space, whereas this one is designed with hooks that allow you to hang it over practically any door. The hooks are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't warp under heavy loads, plus the zipper on the back makes it easy to deposit your laundry straight into the washer without having to unpack it.

41. The Expandable Shelf Designed To Fit Under Your Sink Simple Houseware Under-The-Sink Organizer $20 | Amazon see on amazon The plumbing underneath your sink makes it difficult to add shelves, which is why this expandable shelf is made with a gap at the top that allows pipes to snake through. The height is also adjustable for added convenience, and the shelving panels are made from super-durable steel.

42. A Set Of BPA-Free Bins That Help Keep Your Refrigerator Organized Sorbus Fridge Bins (6-Piece Set) $32 | Amazon see on amazon Use them to organize condiments, produce, or even use these refrigerator bins to store canned beverages. Each set comes with two wide containers, two narrow containers, one can dispenser, and one egg drawer. They're completely BPA-free, plus the egg drawer is large enough that it can hold up to 14 eggs.

43. The Hangers Coated In Premium Non-Slip Velvet Home-it Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $18 | Amazon see on amazon For just $18, you can get 50 of these super-thin hangers that are able to increase the storage space in your closet by up to 50%. Each one is coated in premium velvet that helps prevent your clothes from sliding off, plus the hook swivels a full 360 degrees so that all your garments face the same direction.

44. A Pack Of Ceramic Flower Pots That Are Great For Small Spaces Opps Flower Pots (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Great for succulents, small cacti, and herbs, these ceramic flower pots look super cute on windowsills and counters. There are holes in the bottom so that your plants can drain away excess water, and the wooden trays are made from eco-friendly bamboo.