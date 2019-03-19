*Sniffle, sniffle* Little baby Bardi is growing up so fast. It seems like only yesterday that fans got their first glimpse of the 8-month-old cutie, but now she's officially starting to blossom into like, an actual person. On March 19, Offset posted a new video of Kulture and Cardi B to his Instagram page, as E! News reported, and the whole thing is totally going to melt your heart.

In the short clip the rapper recently shared, Kulture is all decked out in some seriously adorable sleepy-time threads. Not only does her matching set have a bunch of itty-bitty clouds on both the top and the bottoms, but she's wearing a little white bucket hat with a strap around her chin too. So stylish. So not even ready for bed, though, as evidenced by all the energy she seems to have in the video.

With just one person's hand helping to prop her up into a standing position, Kulture bounces around excitedly while Cardi eggs her on off-screen. The two of them exchange some coos and ahhs and other nonsensical noises that people like to make for babies, after which Cardi triumphantly says, "Yay, Kulture!"

The Bronx-born rapper then directs her daughter to, "Look at Mommy!" — and she totally does it. What a smart little cookie. A smart little cookie who also appears to be very much into her own fingers right now. She pretty much has them in her mouth for the entirety of the video, but you know what? She's a baby and it's cute.

While Kulture maintains full-on eye contact with the camera, Cardi chants, "Pretty girl, pretty girl," and she's not at all wrong. It's almost as if — just for a split second — Kulture knows that she's being complimented. She gets this super quick glean in her eyes that's like, "Yeah, I know I'm pretty." Could have also just been gas, though? Unclear.

"My beautiful baby girl," Offset captioned the video adding #raisingqueens and two crown emojis. Kulture's definitely gearing up to take the throne, seeing as how both her parents are already rap royalty themselves.

It took Cardi and Offset several months before they were comfortable posting photos of their daughter on social media. "I’m scared of sharing her to the world," Cardi told Entertainment Tonight in November of last year. "There are too many mean people out there."

The star then added, "Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious," she said. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy."

The first full photo of Kulture came in December, and her parents have seemingly made a conscious effort to not put her out there too much since then. "You gotta protect that and check the temperature and see what's going on first," Offset told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club during an interview last month. "We still will probably not be just posting her all the time because you gotta keep some things private, man."

Totally understandable. Protect that buggy. And just like, keep reminding us fans how cute Kulture is every once in a while. Cool? Cool.