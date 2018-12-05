Okurrr, Kulture. After almost five months of waiting, fans finally have the first photo of Cardi B's baby Kulture. The "I Like It" rapper captioned the adoraple pic she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 5 with two simple words: "My heart" (and a red heart emoji, too, natch).

The first publicly shared picture of her "heart" — AKA the daughter she and now-estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, welcomed in July — is a loving reminder of happier times for the newly separated parents. Cardi, of course, had announced in an Instagram video post just hours earlier that she and Offsett had recently split. (Bustle reached out to representatives for Cardi B for comment, but had not heard back at time of publication.)

More to come...