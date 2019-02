Despite recently revealing photos and videos of their daughter to the world, Offset and Cardi B still want to protect Kulture's privacy. During an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Feb. 27, Offset voiced concerned about his baby girl's newfound notoriety. Having appeared on the cover of her dad's latest album, Kulture has already kind of become a star-in-the-making — but now the new parents' primary concern is keeping her safe.

In speaking about the title of his first solo release — Father of Four — Offset told The Breakfast Club, "I did that for my kids. A lot of people only know about Kulture." In addition to his eight-month-old daughter with Cardi B, the rapper has three other kids with three other women. While all four of his children made the cover of his album, Kulture has undoubtedly made the most headlines.

Offset told the radio hosts that his other children — his oldest son is 9 — aren't concerned with Kulture's celebrity status. "It ain't never been no comparison," he asserted. "[My kids] be pressing me about seeing her and, you know, we gotta put her on private planes because, people, we just don't want all that."

By "all that," Offset was probably referring to the mass amounts of interest and attention his daughter has garnered since she was born. He and Cardi waited nearly half a year before revealing the first full photo of Kulture to the world. Now, though, the couple might start to pull back on putting pictures of her up on social media.

"People got so much to say, this and that to say, and this is our daughter," Offset explained. "You gotta protect that and check the temperature and see what's going on first. We still will probably not be just posting her all the time because you gotta keep some things private, man. Already, she can't go to places people know. It's just scary too, at the same time, because people be trippin' out here."

Cardi has been pretty outspoken about keeping Kulture out of the public eye in the past, so it's not surprising to hear that Offset shares those sentiments. Back in October 2015, the Bronx-born rapper told Apple Music's Ebro Darden (as per People) that she and Offset had reportedly been offered seven figures for photos of their daughter. Ultimately, they turned it down, because "I’m just not ready yet," Cardi told Darden at the time.

Then in November, she admitted her concerns about social media, in particular, while speaking about her baby to Entertainment Tonight. "I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," she told the outlet.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is," Cardi continued. "She’s so precious. There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy."

She is pretty precious. OK, really precious. And as much as fans would undoubtedly love to keep seeing her sweet little face show up in their social media feeds, protecting her privacy should totally be the priority.