The outbreak of COVID-19 has made it difficult, if not downright impossible, for many families to be with each other and the ones they love most. But while social distancing may be the safest course of action right now, Olaf's new song "I Am With You" — released on Wednesday, May 13 — is here to remind you that, regardless of how far apart we may all be right now, physically, we can all still be there for each other on an emotional level.

The entire song was put together at home. Written by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and performed by Frozen star Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman in the films, the song is accompanied by a series of clips from various other iconic Disney classics, including Moana, Lady & the Tramp, Tarzan, Dumbo, 101 Dalmatians, and many more that's all but guaranteed to melt your heart. It also features new animation of Olaf writing a letter to an unknown someone who he clearly misses be away from. But as he tells his mystery friend in the sweet and sentimental note, "who cares abouts our wheresabouts, I'm here and you are there, but I'm with you and I care."

This isn't the first appearance Olaf has made throughout the world's quarantine experience. Back in April it was announced that Disney would be releasing a series of new short scenes centered around the cheerful snowman who loves warm hugs, titled At Home with Olaf. Gad tweeted shortly after the news broke that he hoped the shorts would "provide a smile during these scary times."

The "I Am With You" song takes the concept to a whole new level, not just in scope but in emotion, too. It may not take the pain away from being apart from the people you love, but it definitely offers up a heartwarming reminder of what we're fighting so hard to protect: each other.

