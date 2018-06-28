One thing for certain, two things for sure: Old Navy is home to some of the most unbelievable fashion deals. Practically throwing their inventory away, the mini clothing warehouse cuts its prices in half on the reg. With Old Navy's 2018 Fourth of July sale currently in effect, their discount train isn't even slowing down anytime soon.

Somehow, Old Navy's sales events continue to get bigger and better which each holiday. This time, serving up all things red, white and blue on a marked down platter, the champion of sales is slashing the prices of its entire store in honor of Independence Day. That means you could snag patriotic garb, along with warm weather essentials, for dream come true prices.

From June 28 to July 5, every single thing that Old Navy stocks will be up to 60 percent off, so shoppers can enjoy storewide savings. But that's not even the best part. On a 2/4/6/8 sales mission, the retailer will offer $2 flip-flops, $4 tanks, $6 tees, and $8 shorts and dresses. It'll be easy to get caught up in the discounted madness, so zero in on these 19 must-haves you can bag for under $10.

1. This Flared Dress

Available in a variety of solid and striped styles, this flowy number perfect for everyday wear should make it onto your wish list.

2. This Holiday Tank

If there's one thing Old Navy is guaranteed to have, it's plenty of red, white and blue styles for practically no money. This flag-inspired tank won't even cost you five bucks.

3. This Wardrobe Staple

You could use a basic pair of black shorts, so this budget-friendly pair is worth throwing into your cart.

4. These Chic Sunnies

Get a load of this trendsetting pair of sunnies, featuring tortoise shell frames and golden-tinted lenses.

5. This Athletic Tank

Live by a "suns out, guns out" motto this summer with a muscle style like this $8 athletic tank.

6. This Printed Dress

This amazonian leaf-printed dress is so fitting for the season. But just in case this style doesn't suit your fancy, Old Navy has plenty more versions where this comfy slip-on came from.

7. This Everyday V-Neck

Now is a better time than ever to stock up on the basics while Old Navy is selling them for unrivaled prices.

8. These Funky Flip-Flops

Home to the iconic $1 flip flop sale, you know Old Navy would discount the official shoe of the summer. Patterned styles will run you $4, while solid flip flops will only cost a mere two buckaroos.

9. This Sassy Swimsuit

Hitting right at the $10 mark, bathing suit tops and bottoms will go for quite the steal. So, now's the time to get a few pieces for mixing and matching all summer long.

10. This Basic Cami

You could always use a solid cami, and one like this won't threaten your bank account.

11. These Dainty Studs

Step your jewelry game up for less by making a small investment in this delicate pair of studs.

12. This Boyfriend Style

Relax in style with an oversized leafy tee like this boyish V-neck.

13. This Patriotic Accessory

Perfect for Independence Day, this star-spangled cap is an under $10 miracle.

14. This Stylish Pair Of Shorts

No need to just settle for the basics. Old Navy's killer sales event will have festive shorts majorly discounted, too.

15. This Comfy Tee

Casual and comfy, this loose-fitting tee is ideal for those just-rolled-out-of-bed days.

16. This Summer Essential

Flip-flops aren't the only summer shoes worth wearing, so be sure to snatch up a few discounted sandals while you're scoring limited edition deals.

17. This Sunny Tank

There's nothing like a bright tank to celebrate vacay season.

18. This Graphic Tee

You know Old Navy loves a good graphic tee, and one with its price cut in half is even better.

19. This T-Shirt Dress

Beat the heat and live out your best summer days in this tee dress that's guaranteed to keep you comfy and cool.

If you aren't already making a B-line for your car or hacking at away at your keyboard to take advantage of mega savings, get hip to the Old Navy happenings ASAP. The Fourth of July blowout will only be here for a week, so there's not a lot of time to waste.