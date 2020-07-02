Fourth of July is here, which means some steep discounts and major sales are headed your way. Old Navy's sale for 4th of July is one of the best of the holiday. The brand has already been reducing the price for some of their seasonal favorites like leggings and tanks, but this long weekend sale will have you wanting more more more as you shop for everything from ankle-crop jeans to the perfect sundress.

Old Navy is offering discounts on both transitional staples as well as trendy favorites, all for up to 75% off. What’s more, for this weekend only, an additional 20% off will be taken off when each piece is added to your cart. With styles starting at $3.99, you have yet to meet a holiday sale quite as good as this one — and if you're a regular sale shopper, you know that is no easy feat.

Wondering what to pick up from this massive sale? For hot Summer days, consider a bright red floral printed swing dress that you can style with sandals and sneakers. Stock up on striped cotton tees or grab a canvas or denim jacket to top dresses and pants on cool seasonal nights.

Ahead, find the most popular sale items that are sure to not last long, but you can shop the entire sale collection at Old Navy.

Old Navy Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress $19 | Old Navy See on Old Navy A go-anywhere swing dress for Summer.

Old Navy Lace-Up D’Orsay Pointy-Toe Flats $25 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Ankle-tie flats to style with pants and skirts alike.

Old Navy High-Waisted Slim Wide-Leg Jeans $19 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Jeans are never a bad idea especially high-waisted styles that look perfect with crop tops.

Old Navy Slim-Fit Striped Tee $12 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Navy stripes make for a great 4th of July look, and the best part is you can continue to wear this style staple long after the holiday passes.

Old Navy Canvas Moto Zip Jacket $25 | Old Navy See on Old Navy A canvas jacket is the perfect warm-weather leather moto alternative.

Old Navy High-Waisted Balance Yoga 7/8 Length Leggings $18 | Old Navy See on Old Navy You can't beat leggings for $18 — and this pair is great for yoga classes and weekend errands.

Old Navy Slouchy Soft-Brushed Button-Front Cardi $13 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Style a cardigan as a shirt for a fun twist on a seasonal trend.