Old Navy's 2020 Fourth Of July Sale Includes $10 Shorts & $8 Tees
Fourth of July is here, which means some steep discounts and major sales are headed your way. Old Navy's sale for 4th of July is one of the best of the holiday. The brand has already been reducing the price for some of their seasonal favorites like leggings and tanks, but this long weekend sale will have you wanting more more more as you shop for everything from ankle-crop jeans to the perfect sundress.
Old Navy is offering discounts on both transitional staples as well as trendy favorites, all for up to 75% off. What’s more, for this weekend only, an additional 20% off will be taken off when each piece is added to your cart. With styles starting at $3.99, you have yet to meet a holiday sale quite as good as this one — and if you're a regular sale shopper, you know that is no easy feat.
Wondering what to pick up from this massive sale? For hot Summer days, consider a bright red floral printed swing dress that you can style with sandals and sneakers. Stock up on striped cotton tees or grab a canvas or denim jacket to top dresses and pants on cool seasonal nights.
Ahead, find the most popular sale items that are sure to not last long, but you can shop the entire sale collection at Old Navy.
A go-anywhere swing dress for Summer.
Ankle-tie flats to style with pants and skirts alike.
Jeans are never a bad idea especially high-waisted styles that look perfect with crop tops.
Navy stripes make for a great 4th of July look, and the best part is you can continue to wear this style staple long after the holiday passes.
A canvas jacket is the perfect warm-weather leather moto alternative.
You can't beat leggings for $18 — and this pair is great for yoga classes and weekend errands.
Style a cardigan as a shirt for a fun twist on a seasonal trend.
A white dress is the little black dress of Summer, and can be dressed up or down depending on your footwear: flat sandals for day, and high-heel mules for evening.