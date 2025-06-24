Elsa Hosk loves a cottagecore summer just as much as you do. Whether she’s rocking delicate lacy pieces in the countryside or babydoll dresses by the beach, once temps rise, she’s channeling sipping tea in a little cottage or traipsing across meadows just like the rest of us (read: TikTok). In fact, she loves the dreamy style so much that she manages to turn decidedly un-cottagecore pieces into cutesy options — even workout gear.

Elsa’s All-White Set

Over the weekend, Hosk shared a photo dump of her workout ’fit. Though she was crowdsourcing training ideas in her caption, “Favorite workout classes at the moment?”, the Helsa Studio founder already has her gym style down pat.

Most normies go to the gym in ratty, sweat-friendly shirts or, its “pilates mom” polar opposite, sports bras and navel-baring leggings. Hosk, however, is no ordinary gym-goer. She kept her activewear sleek in monochromatic whites. The supermodel wore a half-zipped white cropped pullover with a high collar. It also came in lightweight nylon, which is perfect for the scorching summer heat.

For a coordinated moment, she paired the look with matching micro shorts with a garterized waistband. Though the loose-fitting shorts were your run-of-the-mill breezy bottoms, Hosk styled hers slightly differently. She folded the already-teeny hem to make it even shorter. The DIY folds added a faux-taper detail to the billowy body, giving her bottoms the look of bloomers, aka cottagecore-adjacent lingerie. Hosk has always been particularly fond of the cutesy underpinnings, so it makes sense that she’d style makeshift ones to the gym.

Her Sleek Accessories

Even her accessories were unconventional. Workouts are typically accompanied by sneakers and roomy gym bags (to throw those sneakers in post-training).

Hosk, however, carried a boxy purse and tucked it under her arm, like she was headed to a fashion show or the office. Instead of sports shoes, she went for flip-flops, the controversial summer favorite thong sandal. Finally, Hosk completed her look with a sleek updo and shield sunglasses, the go-to style of the KarJenner clan.

Shop The Look

If you’re inspired to up your gym style game, fortunately, you can still shop both pieces at Alo Yoga. The Cropped 1/4 Zip Alumni Pullover retails for $118, while the Alumni Short goes for $68.