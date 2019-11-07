Old Navy's Black Friday Sale Will Offer 50% Off EVERYTHING

Black Friday isn't exactly an official holiday, but those who love to shop, may disagree. The lines outside big box retailers, the careful categorizing of what the best deals are, and the early morning doorbusters are practically candy to some. Old Navy's Black Friday sale may just be the tastiest thing their shopping sweet tooth can handle.

The brand's Black Friday sales are practically legendary at this point. Old Navy has been hosting the annual event for years, and the deals are never anything less than extravagant. That's going to be no different in 2019. Old Navy is offering 50% off everything for Black Friday, and no, that's not a typo. The store, known for its line-up of layering basics, jeans, and classic outerwear pieces, is giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to check people off their Christmas lists and get a little something for themselves, too.

The sale isn't just special because of that massive discount (but hello, that deal is b-a-n-a-n-a-s as Gwen Stefani would say). Black Friday is more than just a single shopping day at Old Navy. According to the brand, the 50% off everything sale will begin Nov. 27 and not end until Black Friday, Nov. 29 in a marathon few days of shopping for customers.

If you do plan to head into brick and mortar stores, Old Navy has laid out exactly when its doors will be open to you. On Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the stores will open at 8 A.M and not close until 10 P.M. As for the holiday itself, stores will be closed for the morning but open at 3 P.M. and remain open all the way until Black Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 P.M. If you feel like you want to head out and grab some new duds, Old Navy will very likely be open for you to do so.

Whether you're after a great new pair of denim, that perfect cozy sweater in time for Christmas, or multiple pairs of $1 cozy socks, Old Navy's Black Friday sale is going to deliver.