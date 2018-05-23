Old Navy's Memorial Day Swimsuit Sale Gives You Bathing Suits For Half Price
In case you haven't heard, it's almost a federal holiday which means you probably get the day off, but vacation time isn't the only thing you may be getting. Sales come a dime a dozen during holidays, but Old Navy's Memorial Day sale could just be one of the best ones happening over the long weekend. From basics to dress, this store has it all, but their swimsuits, and the killer Memorial Day deals on them will definitely have you reaching for your wallet while you sip on your festive, summer cocktail (or mocktail).
In case you haven't heard about the sale, Old Navy will be offering massive discounts of up to 50 percent off some items and all but giving away basics like tees and tanks for $5 and $10 respectively. Talk about a steal, right?
The best news? The sale isn't a single day only event, and it's also not even just a weekend only event. Oh no, Old Navy is basically the reigning monarch of sales events (hello, $1 flip flops), and the'y re going all out for Memorial Day by giving their customers a week long sale. Yeah, that's seven days worth of exceptionally priced merch, and it can be all yours.
If you're using Memorial Day sales to get ready for summer, you're in luck because Old Navy's sale features half off swimwear, and these suits are too cute to miss. What are some of the best ones that the brand has to offer?
1. Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle
Was $39.99; Now $20.00
Who says that all black has to be basic? This simple but impactful one-shoulder ruffle detail is perfect if you love minimal but still detailed styles.Buy Now
2. Pineapple Princess
Was $62.99; Now $31.50
Take a minute to bask in the sunshine glory of these vibrant yellow pineapples. Don't you want them on every article of clothing now? Definitely.Buy Now
3. Lace-up Racer Back
Was $24.99; Now $12.50
Was $19.99; Now $10
How great is the lace-up back on this racer back bikini? It ties in perfectly to the matching string bikini bottom, and the fact that it's on sale is just another perk.Buy Now
4. Vintage Classic
Was $29.99; Now $15
Was $24.99; Now $12.50
If retro and vintage styles are your thing, this classic, black high-waisted bikini is a can't miss find at the retailer. For only $25 for both pieces, it's so, so affordable for your summer swim needs.Buy Now
5. Emerald Tankini
Was $36.99; $18.50
Was $19.99; Now $10
Not only is the gorgeous emerald green color of this suit perfect, but the hybrid, cut-out bandeau top is such a great touch for this classic style suit.Buy Now
6. Ruffle Floral One-Piece
Was $49.99; Now $25
A cute pattern + a sweet ruffle cold shoulder detail = the perfect suit. Plus, hello, it's only $25.Buy Now
7. Coral Craze
Was $39.99; Now $20
Was $36.99; Now $18.50
If color is your must-have for a swimsuit, then this coral hued bikini is the perfect option with its vibrant backdrop and its stunning florals.Buy Now
8. Multi-Colored Stripes
Was $24.99; Now $12.50
Was $19.99; Now $10
Simple stripes will never go out of style which means that you'll be able to wear this on-sale swimsuit even after this summer season.Buy Now
9. Retro Ruffles
Was $24.99; Now $12.50
Was $24.99; Now $12.50
Ruffles, a high-waist, a retro vibe? Yes, this swimsuit has it all, and it's on super sale to boot.Buy Now
10. Palm Tree Chic
Was $39.99; Now $20
Was $36.99; Now $18.50
Nothing says summer like palm trees, and that basically make this bikini covered in in palm leaves the perfect choice for any warm weather activity.Buy Now
Clearly, Old Navy's Memorial Day Sale is one you can't miss. Whether you're looking for a swimsuit that's a bit on the more minimalist side or you're looking for a gorgeous vibrant print, the retailer has it all. Now, it's just up to you to go shopping.