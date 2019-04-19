Sweater weather is outta here as temperatures rise and clothing layers are shed. Now that you've stored most of your jackets, hoodies, and other layering pieces in anticipation of summer, it's time to build you warm weather accessories wardrobe with pieces that will pack a punch. Old Navy's summer accessories are fresh, fruity, and under $40. They will also provide a fun upgrade to your OOTD. From adorable beach coolers to bikini bags to fruit-shaped pouches to statement sandals in bright shades, the retailer offers many cute and colorful pieces that will spruce up your summer closet and vacation attire.

A lot of these accessories will instantly elicit an "OMG! Where did you get that?" reaction from your fellow fashion-minded friends when you rock them since they are trendy, seasonal, and affordable. You can stock up on several of the bags or sandals without breaking the bank. That keeps the commitment level extremely low. You can wear these pieces until the fall and then store them until next year. Or you can pass them along to a budding fashionista in your life. There is also the option to resell if they're in gently used condition. Or you can simply toss them if you've worn them into the ground and ultimately got your money's worth. That's the beauty of fast fashion.

Below are eight summer accessories to scope out and scoop up at Old Navy.

1. Bikini Bag

Bikini Bag $10 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

After a long day of soaking up the sun and frolicking in the waves at the beach, you can toss your wet and sandy swimsuit in this cute pouch. You can repurpose it for carrying essentials, too. There are several options with summery graphics.

2. Lemon Rind Tote

Lemon Rind Tote $18 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

It's time to ditch that ratty canvas sack you use when going to and fro. Replace it with this top handle lemon rind tote. The cheerful color and cute shape are added bonuses. It'll look darling when dangling from your arm.

3. Braided Faux Suede Slide Sandals

Braided Faux Suede Slide Sandals $24.99 $18 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

These double strap slides come in neutrals like gray and black, as well as bright shades like beetroot and mustard. You can wear them with an LBD, destroyed jean shorts, or a bathing suit. Only one thing is for sure — you'll be living in them all summer long.

4. Watermelon Cosmetics Case

Watermelon Cosmetics Case $12 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

You need to keep your essentials clean and dry when lounging by the pool. Load this top zip bag with lip balm, sunscreen, waterproof mascara, and any other small valuables, and tuck it into your main tote.

5. Straw Pom-Pom Wristlet Clutch

Straw Pom-Pom Wristlet Clutch $29.99 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

This beige wristlet is anything but boring. The puffy, powder pink pom-poms give it a fashion forward feel. It's a lovely choice for a wedding or garden party, and is so versatile that it can be tucked under your arm, clutched, or dangled between your fingers.

6. Strappy Sueded Block Heel Mules

Strappy Sueded Block Heel Mules $39.99 $26 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Slide into summer with these multi-hued mules. They add just the right splash of color and heel height to any ensemble, especially a monochromatic one.

7. Knotted Twist Slide Sandals

Knotted-Twist Slide Sandals $24.99 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

It's pedicure season so there is a need for lots of open toe shoe options to show off your nail art. Old Navy's knotted slides come in polka dot, chambray, and leopard print. At $25, you can buy all three and rotate them through summer.

8. Fitted Crew Neck Tee Dress

Fitted Crew Neck Dress $29.99 $15 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

It's B-A-N-A-N-A-S, to paraphrase Gwen Stefani. Yes, this is a dress and not an accessory. But the adorable print gives off all the summer vibes.

Warm weather apparel is plentiful at Old Navy. But these finishing touches are so summer-ready.