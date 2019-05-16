Old Navy's Swimwear & Bikinis Start At $19 So You Have More Money For Pina Coladas

Even though it's fun to ball up your parka and shove it into a dark corner in your closet for the next several months, summer comes with its own set of drawbacks. Specifically, it's expensive. But Old Navy's new swimwear collection (available in sizes XS-4X) will help you stock up on cute bathing suits without making your wallet cough.

Because let's be real, summer is an account drain. There are amazing new trends to dive into, patios to drink on, road trips to shotgun in, and BBQ meals to demolish. Factor into that equation that you will also want to get some fun swimsuits for all those beach weekends and pool hangs, and your paycheck has no chance. Especially considering the fact that bikinis — even though they use about two inches of fabric — are not cheap.

But Old Navy isn't about that. All of Old Navy's new swimwear collection has prices that start at $19.99, and the entire line is trend focused. Your budget-friendly bikini will look just as chic as the one your friend bought for $85. The only difference will be you won't have buyer's guilt after your credit card statement comes in. Below are some top picks from the newest collection. See which ones fit your summery mood.

One-Shoulder Swim Top

One-Shoulder Swim Top $24.99 $15 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Get flirty on the beach with this playful one-shoulder swim top. It comes in four different color schemes, so you can make a really eye-catching color combo by mixing and matching. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Textured Bralette Swim Top

Textured Bralette Swim Top $24.99 $15 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

For those who like a more minimalist bathing suit, this textured piece is a cute option. The suit's triangle cups and high waist briefs give it a subtle vintage touch. The style also comes in this powdery blue color, or a bright yellow. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Tie-Front Halter Swim Top

Tie-Front Halter Swim Top $29.99 $26 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Channel your inner pinup model with the help of this tie-front halter swim top. The gingham print is a sweet option, but there are nine different patterns and colors to choose from. Available in sizes 1X to 4X.

Multi-Stripe Swimsuit

Multi-Stripe Secret-Slim Plus-Size Swimsuit $46.99 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Play with all the Popsicle colors that summer has to offer with this eye-catching striped one-piece. It's also available in a red, white, and blue striped color option. Get it in sizes 1X to 4X.

Textured-Stripe One-Shoulder Swim Top

Textured-Stripe One-Shoulder Swim Top for Women $29.99 $18 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

This minimalist piece looks straight off the pages of Vogue, but without the designer price tag. Its one-shoulder silhouette looks both sporty and chic at the same time. It comes in four different color options, and is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Color-Blocked One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Color-Blocked Secret-Slim One-Shoulder Plus-Size Swimsuit $54.99 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Color-block with loud pops of color this season with the help of this one-shoulder swimsuit. Available in sizes 1X to 4X.

Tie-Neck Swimsuit

Tie-Neck Swimsuit for Women $44.99 $18 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

Everyone loves a sporty high neckline. But this particular one-piece has a surprise twist in the back. The athletic cut of this suit is softened with a bow at the neck and a circle cut-out. Available in four different colors and prints, as well as sizes XS to XXL.

Bralette Swim Top

Bralette Swim Top $24.99 Old Navy Buy At Old Navy

This bralette swim top is all about electric colors and feel-good vibes. It's available in six different colors, and in sizes XS to XXL.

You can shop the complete straight size collection at OldNavy.com here, and the complete plus size collection here. Now go grab a floatie and soak up those warm summer rays!