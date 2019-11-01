Olivia Kim's Nike x Nordstrom Line Is Here & It's Almost Sold Out

With all of the '90s-inspired collections dropping lately, it's apparent that the decade's trends are here to stay for a while. Nike and Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s VP of Creative Projects, hold a sweet spot for the time of grunge. And in partnership with Nordstrom, Nike and Kim are dropping a fire collection as part of Nordstrom x Nike’s women’s lifestyle shop. And there are more than just cute sneakers to fawn over in this sick launch.

The first Nordstrom x Nike collaboration with Kim launched in 2016. For that collection, Kim brought fitness and fashion together to create a unique boutique shopping experience for women using a series of popup shops in Toronto, Seattle, and Chicago in Nordstrom stores. In celebration of bringing back the NxN partnership, Kim launched the Nike x Olivia Kim No Cover collection on Oct. 31.

Nike and Kim's collection is derived from Kim's New York '90s upbringing in Downtown Manhattan. Inspired by rave culture, hip-hop street style that defined the era, and her love for Nike — which launched its World Headquarters in 1990 and the first Niketown destination that same year — the collection combines classic Nike designs with Kim's nostalgic spin on the pieces.

The line features complete outfits including 16 apparel and accessories items and five vastly different sneaker styles. The five shoes highlight the Air Force 1, Air Jordan IV, Air Mowabb, Air Footscape, and a pair of Air Max 98 kicks — all of which were released between 1991 and early 2000. From the snakeskin Nike swishes and the pink and zebra designs Kim even offers up the nostalgic sneaker styles in sizes 5-16.5, a size range that she didn't have access to in her favorite decade.

“I have been a longtime fan and avid collector of Nike sneakers,” Kim said in a Nordstrom press release. “Growing up in the '90s, I was never able to find the most coveted shoes in my size. The opportunity to reimagine some of the most iconic shoes that I have been after for decades, in collaboration with the women’s design team at Nike, has been a dream project. This collection that pays homage to New York is extremely personal to me, it is where I’m from and where, I grew up, and where I started my career — and the '90s were an important and formative time in my life.”

The line is available now at Nordstrom x Nike boutiques and online at Nordstrom.com/xNike, and on Nov. 8, the collection hits all global retailers. Prices on the retro, NYC-inspired line start at $45. The apparel runs from XS - XL and sneakers run in women's sizes 5 - 16.5. Currently, all of the Olivia Kim x Nike sneakers are sold out, but the apparel is still available Bustle has reached out to Nike and Nordstrom about whether or not they will be restocked.

The apparel and accessories portion of Kim's capsule include tees ($55-$64), bras ($45), sweatshirts ($190), and even tennis dresses ($90) in various colors. Kim even adds Betty Boop as a feminist icon in her collection to celebrate the character's 90th anniversary in 2020. The line features a multitude of high performance basics that are perfect for casual everyday statement pieces. Plus, a lot of apparel items offer oversized silhouettes, making them more wearable for anyone.

Kim is one of many '90s kids who isn't ready to part with the decade's trends. Lucky for nostalgic fashion gurus, Kim's life in New York reflects art that's ready-to-wear.