Olivia Wilde’s Sideboob-Baring Dress Was As Ethereal As It Was Risqué

Olivia Wilde’s off-duty outfits mostly consist of athleisure. Her day-to-day uniform practically screams “Pilates girl” with her rotation of sports bras and leggings. That doesn’t make her any less of a style icon, though. On the contrary, on the rare occasion she does go out, to attend a social function or fashion event, the Don’t Worry Darling director polishes up in the chicest, spiciest of looks, landing best-dressed lists at events like the Met Gala or making headlines for embracing risqué trends at Paris Fashion Week. Her latest look was no different.

Olivia’s Flowy Cutout Number

Last weekend, the director attended the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy, in which she was honored with the Creativity Award. It’s long been known that people who work behind the scenes (like directors, photographers, designers, or other crew members), tend to wear more low-key ensembles. Wilde certainly embraced a more understated ethos while still dressing like a winner — in Prada, no less.

She wore a sage green number (understated but still uncommon) which featured a wide pleated skirt. The upper half of the piece, however, was especially head-turning. It had a deep plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout on the waist. It was also back- and sideboob-baring.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the style whiz she is, she kept her look coordinated and matched her jewelry to her dress. Peep her two-layer ball chain necklace with not one, but two glitzy pendants: a big diamond and a teardrop-shaped emerald green one covered in tiny sparklers.

She kept the rest of her look on the more minimal side and styled her hair in a messy half-down, half-up ’do.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Lacy Slip Dress

That same day, the Booksmart director wore a look that could’ve been plucked straight from the lingerie closet. She wore a cream slip midi with lace details. In head-to-toe Chloé, she paired the look with velvet platform sandals in a golden amber hue.

Meanwhile, she clutched the French label’s suede bracelet bag in a deep burgundy shade. Both the Aria heels and Bracelet bag are available to shop for $1,150 and $2,590, respectively.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like in the look above, she opted for a long statement necklace, similar to the massive pendant adornments that dominated the 2010s.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hardly the first time she rocked the “cheugy” accoutrement on a red carpet. If she’s determined to bring it back, I’m not complaining.