Olivia Rodrigo’s Leather Bra & Leopard Bodysuit Combo Was A Punk Princess Slay

Even the most stylish fashion icons didn’t hone in on their signature style until later in their careers. Kim Kardashian’s early style, for example, is nowhere near the polished, neutrals-heavy wardrobe she sticks to now. Olivia Rodrigo, however, seemed to hit the fashion jackpot at a young age. At just 22 years old, the “drivers license” songstress carved her sartorial lane as her generation’s punk princess, especially onstage.

Olivia’s Leopard & Leather Moment

On Wednesday, June 25, the HSMTMTS alum performed in Dublin, Ireland, as part of her ongoing GUTS Tour. And post-show, she thanked the city and her local fans on her Instagram story, writing, “thank u Dublin last night was 2 much fun.”

Predictably, she slipped into her signature concert aesthetic of edgy, leather underwear. Thus far, the “Vampire” singer has been taking to the stage in lingerie-focused outfits with various rock ‘n’ roll details, such as grommets, corsetry, and fishnets, most of them crafted in leather or latex.

Rodrigo’s latest look was thoroughly in the same punk wheelhouse. She wore a leather bra as a top and matching booty shorts (if you can call it that). It was cinched by a wide, hardware-clad belt with a huge buckle.

Instagram/oliviarodrigo

While a leather lingerie set is already maximalist, she added a second ostentatious layer to the look: a sheer, netted bodysuit covered in a roaring leopard print. Her clothes alone mixed four different trends seamlessly, including the exposed bra style, the no-pants, the sheer top, and the spotted pattern, aka 2025’s animal print du jour.

She paired the look with knee-high boots and kept the rest of her beauty look rather low-key — save for her ’90s-inspired brick red lipstick, that is.

Another Day, Another Leather Bra

A few days prior, while performing in the Netherlands for the Pinkpop Festival, Rodrigo slipped into another leather bra. This time, however, it featured a tiny keyhole cutout flanked by two belt buckles.

She paired the double-belted bra, which she predictably wore as a top, with high-waist pants also in leather. It featured a lace-up, corseted fly detail, while stars lined the calves.

Didier Messens/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leather bras and Olivia Rodrigo are a match made in fashion heaven.