Beach goers everywhere will know the importance of a bathing suit that double tasks. You need a piece that will take you from playing in the surf, to getting drinks at the beach bar, to riding back home on your bike. Luckily WeWoreWhat x Onia's swimsuit capsule (offered in sizes XS to XL) has plenty of bikinis that can easily double as tops. All you will have to do is pop on your jean shorts or your summer skirt, and be on your way.

This is the fourth collaboration between the popular swimwear and resort-wear label and blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What. The new swimwear collection is inspired by Italy’s dreamy architecture, romantic culture, and vibrant color scheme.

"In our latest collaboration with WeWoreWhat, impeccable new swim silhouettes mingle with colorful prints that draw on the beauty of the Mediterranean — from vibrant Majolica tiles and cabana stripes to sunlit lemon groves," the press release shares.

The tops and bottoms are sold at $95 a piece, and the one pieces are being sold at $195 a piece. The collection has everything from bustier one pieces, to halter bikini tops, to off-the-shoulder puffy sleeve tops.

Onia

While you can easily imagine yourself suntanning on a sail boat in Capri while wearing one of these pieces, you can just as easily envision taking out a pair of shorts from your beach bag and walking over to a trattoria for lunch — all while wearing the bikini. And it won't scandalize any nonnas standing around. Check out some of the top picks from the WeWoreWhat x Onia capsule below.

Halter Top

Salerno Top $110 Onia Buy At Onia

Wear a literal halter top to the beach, but without any of the awkward tan lines. The double knot and flirty lapels scream "picnicking in Salerno." You can mix and match this top with other bottoms in the collection. As for the top itself, there is also a white eyelet option you can choose is the black one isn't your speed.

Puff Sleeve Top

Ravello Top $110 Onia Buy At Onia

This would be the ultimate bathing suit to pair with a flowy skirt or high waist shorts. The dramatic puff sleeves can be adjusted to sit on or off the shoulders, and the top itself has a bandeau silhouette with a square neckline. In addition to this pattern, there is also a black and white daisy print to choose from, and a white eyelet version.

Single-Shoulder One-Piece

Stella One Piece $110 Onia Buy At Onia

This rose print top has a flirty asymmetrical ruffle that adds high drama to the suit. The one-piece also has a high-cut leg, which adds to the suit’s modern feel. This dramatic ruffle can easily transform into a top with the help of a pair of jeans or a mini skirt.

Bandeau Ruffle Top

Como Top $95 Onia Buy At Onia

The Como top is inspired by the glamorous resort towns of Italy’s gold coast. The ruffle straps are just frilly enough to transform the bikini into a bandeau top with the help of high waist jeans. You can also get this top in black, white eyelet, or an Italian tile print.

These are just some highlights of the full collection. Check out Onia's site to see the full Italy-inspired line. Whether you jet set to Europe this summer or swim in Lake Michigan, you will feel chic both inside and outside of the water.