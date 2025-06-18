Sydney Sweeney's Plunging Suede Swimsuit Is So Coastal Cowgirl

Sydney Sweeney regularly wears her pick of fashion designers, especially her trusty Miu Miu pieces. But deep down, the actor is still a country girl at heart, as proven when she rocked denim-on-denim with cowboy boots or even gave boudoir dressing a country twist at Stagecoach.

Therefore, it’s only natural that Sweeney embraced her country roots for her latest campaign with HEYDUDE, which she debuted on June 17. She wore two different looks that infused classic Western motifs with her own spicy twists, plus the brand’s comfort-forward footwear.

Sydney’s Cowboy Hat & Swimsuit

For her latest HEYDUDE ad, Sweeney brought the country to the beach, showing that Western attire can work anywhere (as Bella Hadid also recently proved). She donned a brown suede swimsuit, featuring a pleated bodice, high-cut hem, and deep V-neck that led to a fringe tie.

She paired her unconventional one-piece with a classic black wide-rimmed cowboy hat. She also added a sprinkle of Y2K nostalgia by wearing a pair of sparkling anklets, including a gold-chain band with rhinestone studs and a multi-colored string anklet.

When it came to footwear, she wore HEYDUDE’s Wendy Stretch Sox in a stone white hue, featuring elastic laces and a printed sole, which retails for $65.

Sydney’s Teeny Shorts & Anklet

Sharing campaign photos on her Instagram, Sweeney made sure to acknowledge the true star of the show: Sully, her beloved German Shepherd puppy. “Sully living his best life in @heydude country,” she captioned the post.

She posed with her adorable pup in a four-wheeler, donning a cropped white tank top and classic denim Daisy Dukes, aka the ultimate country uniform.

She accessorized by wrapping a red Western-style bandana around her neck and wearing a matching red anklet above her cozy gray HEYDUDE loafers.