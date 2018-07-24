The latest assessment on current efforts to reunite immigrant children with their parents as of July 23 is less than ideal: federal authorities have estimated that over 400 immigrant parents may have been deported without their children over the last few months. These immigrants, of which the federal authorities estimate there are 463, were parents to children over five years old at the southern border, and are currently "not in the U.S." as of Monday. In other words, this will now make it that much more difficult for the Trump administration to reunite them with their detained children.

This is a massive problem for two main reasons: first and foremost, this leaves the future of those children utterly in question if the Trump administration cannot locate their parents. Additionally, on a more logistical level, it causes a huge issue for the Trump administration in meeting the deadlines set by a federal judge to reunite all detained children with their families. The deadline (which was already delayed once) is set at Thursday, July 26, in which the more than 2,500 children currently awaiting reunification are supposed to be returned to their parents.

According to the filing, 879 children of that group have already been reunited with their families, and an additional 538 have already been cleared in their evaluations and are waiting for other reasons. However, there were still reportedly over 600 families that needed to undergo evaluation as of Thursday, before the administration could even determine whether they were "eligible" for a reunion, which will delay the reunification process even further.

What's more, government lawyers are reportedly insisting that 917 of these parents of children between the ages of five and 17 are "potentially ineligible for reunification", Mother Jones reports, for a variety of reasons, from the parent having waived their right to reunification to the parent having a criminal record.

