If you love the idea of lifestyle trends but hate the idea of actually having to change your lifestyle, you’re in luck: a new Finnish lifestyle concept called “päntsdrunk” is all about comfort and relaxation. Lest you think the title a misnomer, it does involve being drunk and not wearing pants. Where have you been all my life, päntsdrunk?

Päntsdrunk is actually an Anglificiation of the Finnish word “kalsarikänni.” In Finland, “kalsarikänni” is the feeling of getting drunk at home, alone, in your underwear, with zero intention of going out. Yes, Finland has a word for the thing we are doing all around the world. They even have an emoji for kalsarikänni. Where have you been all my life, Finland?

“It is no coincidence Finland consistently rates in the top five in happiness ranking,” explains a description for a brand new book Pantsdrunk: Kalsarikanni: The Finnish Path to Relaxation by Miska Rantanen. “In Finland, Päntsdrunk is considered a path to recovery and self-empowerment to help you face your future challenges, much like the ‘lagom’ or ‘hygge’ of their other Scandi neighbours.”

As you may recall, “hygge” (pronounced hyOO-guh) is the Danish custom of coziness that has been sweeping our culture the past couple cold, cold winters. Hygge is all about warmth, coziness, and contentment. Think curling up with a cup of cocoa near a fireplace. Winter blues got you down? Try hygge. Impending snow storm keeping you cooped up? Try hygge. The current administration making you feel utter despair about everything? Try hygge.

Hygge is admittedly more nebulous and whimisical, like the manic pixie dream girls of lifestyle trends. Päntsdrunk is like a more attainable hygge. Even the (Anglicised) name is more approachable. I doubt anyone is pronouncing päntsdrunk incorrectly, let alone living it incorrectly.

The method also involves, “binging on Netflix, scrolling mindlessly on your phone, sweet and salty snacks, sofa time, and blocking all work communications,” according to a description for Rantanen’s book. “It will lead you to a healthier, more energising and relaxing life – wherever, whenever.” Päntsdrunk in the living room. Päntsdrunk on your porch in the summertime. Päntsdrunk on a Friday or Saturday or a Tuesday, if you want.

An Amazon preview for Rantanen’s book Päntsdrunk gives a quick tutorial on how to päntsdrunk with the best and most Finnish of them:

Peel off your clothes down to your underwear. Place your favorite savory or sweet snacks within reach alongside your bed or sofa. Make sure your television remote is nearby along with any and all devices to access social media. Open your preferred alcoholic beverage.

That’s it. That’s all the steps. You’re probably already doing one or two of those steps already.

Look, there’s a lot of bad and sad and disheartening things going on in the world right now. I don’t need to make a list of all of them for you to be aggressively nodding your head at the fact that the news is exhausting us. A recent report from Pew Research Center found that seven in ten Americans are tired of the news. 70 percent of us!

Of that 70 percent, who among us doesn’t want an excuse to stay home, in our comfiest of clothes (our underwear), tispy while binging on The Great British Bake Off and cheesy snacks? Now that we have a word for it—a fancy non-English word, no less—our already preferred act of relaxation has just elevated to a level of class and sophistication that only the päntsdrunk-est among us can achieve.

So, join me, won’t you? Get down to your skivvies, find balance with a snack in one hand and a glass of your favorite boozy beverage in the other, and let’s do it like the Finnish do: päntsdrunk.