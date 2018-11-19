Almost a year after their engagement went public, this celebrity couple is reportedly calling it quits. According to a report from Just Jared, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have broken up, ending their engagement after spending two years together. Bustle has reached out to Hilton and Zylka's reps, but did not yet hear back at the time of publication.

The news came from a source claiming to be close to the couple, who said that things between them have reportedly been off since they hit the one year mark, and now, they each plan to focus on their own lives and careers.

The source said:

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month. Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together. Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel."

So far, Zylka and Hilton have both remained silent on their reported split, so neither of them have confirmed or denied what's going on in their relationship. The last time Zylka made an appearance on Hilton's Instagram was in late September, when she shared a photo of the two of them together, looking into each other's eyes.

More to come...