At a recent event in Beverly Hills, Paris Hilton praised Kim Kardashian, and her kind words made it perfectly clear that the two stars definitely aren't frenemies anymore. Hilton wasn't just being polite when she spoke about Kardashian to reporters on April 18, though — she seemed super genuine, and basically couldn't stop complimenting her on-again friend.

“We’ve known each other since we were basically born ... and it’s amazing just to see us both grow into such incredible businesswomen,” Hilton said at the CASA of Los Angeles’ 2018 Evening to Foster Dreams Gala, according to People. “I know she has her family. I’m about to start my own family soon, I’m getting married, so it’s an exciting time in both of our lives. It’s just how life is meant to be. Just to be happy!”

Hilton announced her engagement to her actor boyfriend Chris Zylka on January 3, and has already confirmed that Kardashian will be getting an invite for the couples' big day. When pressed by TMZ on January 7, she refused to give away any details about the wedding date and location. However, after one reporter asked her if Kardashian would be on the guest list, Hilton smiled and said, "Of course."

Hilton continued to gush about Kardashian's accomplishments to press at the CASA Gala, and told them that she's always known that the mom of three would be a big star. “People are born with it," Hilton said, "and she’s always had that just gorgeous quality about her [and] an amazing work ethic." She continued, “She just has that star quality. She’s beautiful inside and out!”

Of course, things haven't always been so great between the two women. They've known each other almost their entire lives, but were pretty much attached at the hip in the early 2000s. By 2008, though, something had definitely gone wrong. They both traded jabs in the press, and Kardashian confirmed that they were no longer speaking in a 2011 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The two reality stars first started sparking assumptions that they'd put their beef behind them back in August 2014, when Kardashian shared a photo that showed them laughing and catching up at Ricardo Tisci's birthday party in Ibiza.

Over the next few years, there were occasional indications that their friendship was on the mend, but it definitely didn't seem like they were hanging out regularly again. When Hilton spoke to Glamour UK back in 2015, though, she had nothing but nice things to say about the mogul mom.

"[Kardashian's] always had a great work ethic like me and she's always been determined," Hilton told the magazine. "And that's what it's all about. I'm so proud of her. When she's at home, she's very normal like anyone else with a glamorous life. She's chill; she's so sweet."

In December 2016, the old friends reunited yet again at the Kardashian family's Christmas party, and Hilton shared a photo from the festivities with the caption, "[lovely] evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian."

Flash-forward to 2018, and it appears as if things between Hilton and Kardashian are really pretty great. On January 31, it was revealed that Hilton dressed like a Kim Kardashian clone to promote Yeezy Season 6, and she got a "Bae" KKW fragrance box from the star on February 1. We've yet to see them running around town together with their arms linked like the old days, but there's no doubt that they've definitely made some progress.

Regardless, Hilton's recent kind words about Kardashian prove that she's continuing to extend the olive branch. And at this rate, who knows? Maybe we'll eventually get to see Kardashian as a bridesmaid in Hilton's upcoming wedding. Now that would make for some good reality TV.