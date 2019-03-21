After the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, survivors of the massacre took a trip to Christchurch, New Zealand to meet with local youth activists and plant trees in their slain classmates' honor. Now, a week after dozens were killed in two fatal shootings at mosques in the city, CNN reports that the Parkland students reached out to the Christchurch victims' families to offer support and sympathy in the wake of the tragedy.

"I'm really upset that they have to know firsthand what's it's like to have people senselessly gunned down in their country," Kai Koerber, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, told CNN. "I'm really upset that the proliferation of white supremacist-based violence has reached a place that I thought was almost untouchable as far as gun violence is concerned."

According to Koerber, a letter-writing campaign to survivors and victims' families in Christchurch kicked off on Wednesday, five days after two separate shootings at mosques in the city left at least 50 people dead and another 50 injured. Koerber told CNN that the student body at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the Parkland shooting, and possibly South Florida Muslims, will be involved in the show of support.

