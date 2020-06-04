Attention, Grey's Anatomy fans: McDreamy is returning to TV this fall, and he's traded in his scrubs for expensive business suits. On Wednesday, June 3, it was officially announced that Patrick Dempsey's new show Devils is coming to The CW. The international thriller stars Dempsey as a titan in the financial world, Dominic Morgan, who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. But don't expect the Grey's Anatomy favorite's character to be on the right side of the law; the series' official description suggests that Dominic is very much the villain of the piece.

Aside from a leading role in the 2018 miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Dempsey has mostly been absent from the world of TV since exiting Grey's in 2015. Devils, which first aired internationally on Sky Italia in the spring, follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi) "the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey)," per the official CW press release. After Dominic passes over Massimo for an important promotion, the Head of Trading finds himself the lead suspect in a murder. In order to clear his name, he'll have to go head to head with Dominic.

It's clear from the trailer that Devils isn't your typical CW show — there's not a teen or sexy vampire in sight. However, Hollywood's coronavirus shutdown is forcing all of the networks to get creative with their fall schedules, including bringing in content from overseas, and given that Dempsey comes with a built-in fan base, the sleek financial thriller could bring a whole new audience to the CW. For his part, the actor was excited to take part in a international series long before he knew it would air stateside.

"Everyone's making their own projects from France to Italy, they're no longer just waiting for the American market so I think it's really important that we start collaborating internationally and use [our] visibility to cross pollinate," Dempsey told Deadline in 2019. "It's an incredible time because there are so many stories to be told, depending on which country you're from with young filmmakers and writers."

Devils is set to air Wednesdays at 8 P.M. on The CW this fall, alongside another international acquisition, the Canadian series The Coroner. The official premiere date has yet to be announced, but knowing McDreamy is returning to TV soon is reason enough to start counting down the days to fall.