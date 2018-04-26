When it comes to the beauty world, there's no shortage of beauty guru and brand collaborations. From the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette to MakeupShayla's ColourPop collaboration, there's enough to go around. Perhaps no other collaboration, however, has been on the same scale as MAC Cosmetics x Patrick Starrr. The guru and the mega beauty brand haven't just teamed up for a single collection together either. Starrr is launching a whopping five (with two already under his belt) collabs with the brand. However, his new spring time Floral Realness campaign and products seem to have a bit of a special meaning to the former MAC employee.

If you're a fan of Starrr's or MAC's, you've probably already seen the gorgeously vibrant marketing images for Floral Realness. You also may have recognized familiar faces such as Jackie Aina and ILuvSarahii working with Starrr to craft the images for the campaign. One face, however, may not be as familiar, but it may be the most important to the beauty guru.

On Wednesday, Starrr took to his Instagram account to give a special shout-out to his former MAC co-worker MeLissa Duran, and Starrr's message about her is going to give you all the feels.

On Wednesday, Starr posted one of the campaign images from his latest MAC collection, and in the photo he's joined by Duran, the woman who he explains gave him his first chance in makeup. Starrr wrote:

This woman @melisaduran changed my life... she was the first to say yes. I’ll never forget walking into MAC at the Florida Mall and hearing “Hey! Do you wanna work here” .....I was shocked. I remember I had tried applying at Ulta & Sephora with no luck. Thank you @melisaduran for taking my info on that little tissue paper and handing it to @kquinnmac !! I am forever grateful!! I decided to fly her out to be in my SPRING MAC campaign with me! Here we are girl! WE ON A MAC CAMPAIGN BABY!!!!

You're totally crying right now, aren't you?

This isn't the first time that Starrr has shouted out Duran either. During his first collection's launch, the guru specifically thanked the makeup artist for giving him his chance with the company. According to the video, Duran asked Starrr if he wanted to work for MAC, and of course, he said yes. Duran then gave his number to manager Kaitlyn Palladino, who Starrr has also credited and thanked equally for giving him his chance with the brand. The rest is history.

PatrickStarrr on YouTube

Both Duran and Palladino were on hand to help Starrr celebrate his first collection, and while Palladino does not appear in the campaign for the second collection, Duran does. The gesture by Starrr just proves that people come into your life for a reason, and co-workers and managers can be much more than simply people you work with.

If you're now completely in your feels and obsessed with Starrr, there's good news. The MAC x Patrick Starrr Floral Realness collection is available now at MAC online and in MAC stores.

In even better news? Starrr's collection is split into two kits, Me So Chic and Me So Fleek, and they won't break the bank. Both kits feature an eyeshadow quad palette, blush duo, lip gloss, and lip stick for under $50. Yes, it's seriously that good of a deal.

With only two of his MAC collections released, there's still so much more to come from this beauty guru, and fans should be estatic. From his talent to his love for his friends and family, supporting Starrr is one of the easiest decisions you could make. Head over to the MAC website now, and get your floral realness on.