The pinnacle of a beauty influencer's career usually includes partnering with an industry bigwig to launch their own collection— and that's exactly what vlogger Patrick Starrr has done, twice now. Serving fans makeup perfection, the guru is introducing a MAC x Patrick Starrr spring line very soon.

Fresh off the high of launching a successful MAC product, Starrr is ready to collect every beauty enthusiast's money all over again. It wasn't enough that his loose powder collaboration with MAC rocked the beauty community and sold out in no time. No, social media's fan-favorite vlogger is hungry for more. This time, Starrr's efforts in MAC's factory is resulting in much more than a single product.

Prepare to be shaken to the core because the brand that brought you the iconic Ruby Woo lipstick and staples like the Prep & Prime Fix+ Spray is dropping a full line with the talented Patrick Starrr. Introducing a bundle of shadows, lippies, and face powders, the dynamic duo is giving makeup lovers a gorgeous spring collection that'll have you mesmerized.

The collaboration part two is literally a dream come true and Starrr's promo video for the new goodies is a definite thirst trap.

Surrounded by floral scenery with petals floating before him, Starrr seems to model the new line. If it wasn't obvious where the inspiration for the blush, magenta, and mauve goodies came from, Starrr's background surely says it all.

"I present to you my NEWEST @maccosmetics collection, FLORAL REALNESS," wrote Starrr in the video's caption. He not only slays as the campaign's star (no pun intended), but also serves as the creative director for the captivating video shoot, according to the credits he gave himself in the post.

There's still no official word from Starrr or MAC on when the products will launch. But the ultimate source for all things beauty, Trendmood, claimed beauty lovers can expect April 16 (online) and April 19 (in stores) release dates. Regardless of the exact deets, good luck trying not to drool as the camera pans all of the new products and Starrr striking the fiercest poses.

Unlike Starrr's last MAC collaboration, the spring line will have everything you need to complete a full face, minus the complexion essentials. It appears that there will be two face kits released, as the video shows different pieces together and Starrr modeling the products in separate looks.

The first bundle of products features a quad containing muted shades of dusty rose and plum. It is complimented with a peachy-pink lippie and matching sheer nude gloss. Rounding out the look is what appears to be a blush/bronzer duo including two rose-nude powders.

The second bundle contains the more vibrant hues of the spring collection. Seeing it action on Starrr's facade proves this set is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Spring 2018 just got a lot more daring thanks to this quad featuring soft mauves, a striking violet, and a bright magenta hue. The look is only intensified with the addition of a magenta lipstick and a neon pink Lipglass. To neutralize things just a tad, a dusty rose blush duo is added to the bundle.

If this isn't the look that makes you scream "slay, Patrick slay!", you're not seeing things clearly, here. Even the packaging on the garden goodies is immaculate, worthy of hanging in an art gallery.

The verdict is still out on the official launch date, exact prices, and whether or not items will be sold separately from the two kits. But the beauty beats Starrr has put together using the collection are convincing enough to invest in the collab, no matter the cost.

"Embrace your fiercest floral fantasy! @PATRICKSTARRR returns with his new Me So Fleek face kit just in time for Spring," wrote MAC in an Instagram post debuting the collab. Thanks to the stunning pieces getting ready to hit shelves soon, there's no doubt that "floral realness" will be the theme all spring 2018.