If you don't recognize the name Patrick Ta, don't worry. You've definitely seen his work. No, he's not a designer. He's a celebrity makeup artist who's responsible for the glowing complexions of clients like Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen. Now, Patrick Ta's makeup line is coming and features a spray on highlighter that'll help you capture that Teigen glow for yourself.

On Monday, March 25, Ta took to both his personal Instagram and the account for Patrick Ta Beauty to give the first sneak peeks at his new range of products. While the makeup artist's new Major Glow Lip Shine and Major Glow Body Oil both look stunning in their rose gold packaging, the Major Glow Highlighting Mist may just steal the show.

For beauty fans, the idea of a spray on highlighter is pretty new, but don't knock it until you try it. The aerosol glow product may be one of the first of its kind, but it's not the first beauty product to come in such packaging. The popular Dior Airflash foundation also comes in a spray form, and no one has balked at its efficacy. In fact, the complexion product has 4.4 stars on Sephora, so if you're worried Patrick Ta's new spray on highlighter may just result in your face looking like a shiny mess, don't be.

In the teaser video posted by Ta, fans can only see so much, but there are a few details you can catch if you watch closely. The first is obviously the unique bottle. The aerosol isn't just innovative for a highlighter, though, it's also practical.

Think about your setting sprays. If your setting spray doesn't have a fine enough mist, you can end up ruining your makeup with huge splotches of setting product marring your hard work. An aerosol eliminates that from happening by having a continual mist, not a spray (a la Morphe's Continuous Setting Mist). While a highlighting spray certainly could be disastrous if you were to get a defective nozzle, Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Glow Highlight Mist and its aerosol will keep you glowing, not splotchy.

Patrick Ta Beauty/Instagram

The second thing to make note of is that Ta doesn't seem to just be releasing one shade of the highlighter. The beauty industry may still have a long way to go in terms of inclusivity, but Ta and his eponymous beauty brand definitely seem to have noted that not all shades work for all people. While fans haven't actually seen the hues yet, the fact that there are three seems like a good sign.

Sold on Ta's spray highlighter? According to the brand's Instagram account, fans of the makeup artist will be able to snag all three of the brand's first products on April 4. As of press time, there is no word on the cost of the new Patrick Ta Beauty items, but Bustle has reached out for comment.

Mark your calendar for April 4 and get ready to embrace your inner Chrissy Teigen glow with Patrick Ta's new makeup line.