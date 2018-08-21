Twelve jurors who have been deliberating for days announced the verdict in the Paul Manafort case on Tuesday. The six men and six women who made up the jury spent nearly four full days in Alexandria, Virginia debating the fate of the former Trump campaign manager, who faced 18 criminal charges. While Manafort pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges, the jury ultimately found him guilty on eight counts, including tax fraud.

The 18 charges against Manafort included five counts of false tax returns; four counts of failure to report foreign bank accounts; and nine counts related to bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy based on loans from three different banks, according to Reuters. So basically, Manafort was facing a lot of charges for doing a lot of shady things with his personal finances in a lot of different places. Of the eight counts he was found guilty on, five were on tax fraud charges. The jury was unable to reach a consensus on the other 10 counts.

Experts told Reuters that if the jury found him guilty of each of those counts, Manafort could reasonably be sentenced from 7 to 12 years in prison.

The deliberation on these 18 charges is over, but this is far from the end of Manafort's legal troubles. In fact, this was just the first of two major trials that Manafort faced — not to mention the possibility of him appealing any decision. Manafort's second trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 17 in Washington D.C., according to USA Today, and it's related to even bigger charges. While this trial focused on bank-related charges, the next one revolves around charges of lying to the FBI, money laundering, and failing to register as an agent for a foreign government.

