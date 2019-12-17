Calling all Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley expressed interest in a return to the revival. Set to air on HBO Max, the Gossip Girl reboot will follow a new generation of teens in a continuation of the world first brought to life in the original CW series. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are set to return and helm the HBO Max reiteration. And, while only one previous cast member — Kristen Bell — is set to return, it looks like fans hoping for a Dan Humphrey cameo could be in luck.

While the reboot will introduce viewers to a new set of Gen Z high schoolers living in New York, Schwartz previously revealed that he reached out to the original actors to let them know that the opportunity for involvement remained open. Meanwhile, Badgley has since shed his Dan Humphrey image for Joe Goldberg in Netflix's stalker series You, but he recently suggested that he’d be open to return to his Gossip Girl roots.

"I have not had conversations with any of the creators yet, but you know…,” Humphrey told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The actor continued, admitting he's never quite been a fan of his iconic character. “I've never been necessarily the greatest friend or fan of Dan Humphrey, which now I reconcile in this way that I'm like, I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to it.”

CW

Badgley continued, “I guess it would just depend on a lot of things. It would depend on how and why he's there.” In the meantime, he's got his hands full with his Netflix thriller. In fact, he noted that fans now mostly approach him for his creepy You role as opposed to his elite prep school persona. He told ET, "Joe is challenging Dan's legacy, I'll say that, pretty quickly.”

Badgley isn’t the first Gossip Girl alum to express an interest to return. Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald in the series, discussed the reboot with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in August and said, "It's great! I mean, I could maybe come back and play a father or something."

Maybe instead of returning to Gossip Girl, Crawford and Badgley could just revisit their characters in their own spinoff. Dan and Nate, at it again!