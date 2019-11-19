People Really Want These 65 Most Wished For Gifts On Amazon

Finding the perfect gift for someone is harder than it sounds. Personally, I like to try and save myself some stress by brainstorming a few clever gifts people actually want — before I ever even take out my credit card. For grandma, that might be a chrome panini press. For my brother, it's probably a kit that lets you brew your own hot sauce. But despite my efforts, sometimes it's just a game-time decision that I don't make until I find the perfect item. That's why I do most, if not all, of my shopping on Amazon.

The variety of unique gifts on Amazon usually means that you'll be able to find something for everybody in your life — but an Amazon Prime membership also means you get free, two-day shipping on most items. And if I'm being honest? Amazon's ultra-fast shipping has saved my procrastinating hide more than once. For all the last-minute shoppers out there, once you make the switch, it's hard to go back to waiting a week for every package, especially when that holiday or birthday is coming up quick.

So whether you're shopping for your grandparents, siblings, parents, nieces and nephews, or significant other, there are tons of brilliant gifts on Amazon to choose from.

1. The Media Player You Can Control Using Your Voice Amazon Fire TV Stick $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you control it using your voice, but the Amazon Fire TV stick also gives you access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, and the rest of your favorite streaming platforms. There are also hundreds of fun games and apps you can download, and it even offers optimized HD streaming.

2. A Portable Charger With Two High-Speed USB Ports INIU Portable Charger $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with two high-speed USB ports that charge your devices four times faster than regular power bricks, this power bank is ideal for traveling, camping, and places with limited outlets. Thanks to the 10,000mAh battery, it's able to charge an iPhone 8 up to three times, plus there's a built-in LED light you can use as a flashlight.

3. This Adapter That Lets You Use Bluetooth On Non-Bluetooth Devices 1Mii Bluetooth Adapter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With a range of up to 164 feet, this Bluetooth adapter lets you roam all around your home without disconnecting. It's great for adding wireless capabilities to your home stereo equipment and radios, so you can stream music and podcasts from your smartphone. It even works with voice commands.

4. A Silicone Baking Mat With Built-In Measurements Folksy Super Kitchen Pastry Mat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% food-grade silicone, this pastry mat is great for any avid baker. It's naturally nonstick so that you don't have to worry about your baked goods becoming glued to it, and it's flexible as well as marked so that you can use it to roll out your dough — and measure it at the same time.

5. This Set Of Mixing Bowls That's Safe To Use In The Oven And Freezer Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowls (3-Piece Set) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You get one small, one medium, and one large bowl, which have dozens of uses as is — but these Pyrex mixing bowls are also safe to use in pre-heated ovens, freezers, and microwaves. The non-porous glass won't absorb stains or odors, and they stack inside of each other for easy storage.

6. An Exercise Ball That's Anti-Burst And Extra-Thick Trideer Exercise Ball $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a gift for the athlete, consider this best-selling exercise ball. It's extra thick so that it's able to handle up to 2,200 pounds, and the anti-slip exterior ensures that you don't slide off while you work your abs, thighs, or quads. (Reviewers also love it for improving their posture while they sit at a desk.)

7. The Potato Ricer And Masher Made From 100% Stainless Steel Priority Chef Potato Ricer And Masher $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of stabbing at your spuds with a fork, try using this brilliant tool the next time you're making mashed potatoes. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel with long, anti-slip handles that give you extra leverage, plus it makes easy work of light, fluffy side dishes.

8. A Cast Iron Skilled That's Ready To Use Right Out Of The Box Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Skillet $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas some skillets require you to season them, this cast iron skillet arrives pre-seasoned and ready to go right out of the box (minus a quick hand washing, of course). It's safe to use in the oven when making pies, pasta dishes, protein, and more — plus it's completely nonstick and makes "everything taste better," according to reviewers.

9. The Ceramic Spoon Rest That Doubles As An Herb Stripper And Grater KITCHENDAO 3-In-1 Spoon Rest $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, it's a classy place to rest dirty spoons, but this ceramic plate also doubles as an herb grater and stripper. You can use the holes on the end to pull the leaves off of thyme and rosemary, plus the raised grooves are perfect for grinding ginger, garlic, and onions.

10. Or A Spoon Rest That Attaches Directly To Your Pots And Pans Belwares Spoon Dock $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this spoon rest sets itself apart from the competition by conveniently attaching to the sides of your pots and pans. You can also use it as a stand-alone that stores utensils, and it's an easy way to minimize countertop messes.

11. A Cheese Slicer Made With Stylish Beechwood Prodyne Cheese Slicer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Help the chef or entertainer step up their game with this cheese slicer, which makes clean, easy cuts in any variety, hard or soft. It's made from stylish beechwood that looks great in any kitchen, plus the cutting wire is made from rust-resistant stainless steel; it's even replaceable if it starts to get dull.

12. This Silverware Organizer Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo LASUAVY Silverware Organizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For the person with the chaotic utensils, tools, or junk drawer, give the gift of organization. This organizer is made from durable, eco-friendly bamboo, and it also expands so that it can fit drawers of all shapes and sizes.

13. Or A Desk Organizer That You Can Customize To Fit Your Needs ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Desk Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The shelves are adjustable, so this desk organizer can expand depending on how much space you're working with. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo that's surprisingly durable, plus it's versatile enough that you can use it in your kitchen, bathroom, or office, or practically any other room.

14. A Tray That Lets Them Sip Wine And Watch Movies In The Tub ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Tray $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it as a place to hold your wine glass, or use this bathtub tray to prop up your tablet so that you can watch movies while you relax. It's able to expand extra-wide in order to fit almost any tub, plus each order also comes with a bonus soap holder.

15. The Fitness Tracker With 14 Different Modes To Monitor Activity Lintelek Fitness Tracker $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're biking, playing basketball, or simply walking, this fitness tracker can monitor your activity so that you can see how many calories you've burned, how long you exercised, or how many steps you've taken. It also sends out an alert when you receive a call or text — and the battery lasts for up to a full week when completely charged.

16. A Pair Of Pajama Pants That Are Extra Soft And Breathable Fruit of The Loom Men's Pajama Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon They're made from cotton Jersey, so reviewers can't stop raving about the breathability and softness of these pajama pants from Fruit of the Loom. They also have a drawstring closure and an elastic waistband so that you can adjust the fit. Get them in a variety of sizes and colors. Available sizes: S - 3XL

17. The Cheese Board That Comes With Four Serving Knives Bioexcel Cheese Board Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% natural bamboo, this cheese board set sets itself apart by including four rust-resistant, stainless steel serving knives. Each order also comes with speech bubble markers so that you can label your cheeses, and the built-in drawer and cracker divots make for convenient storage space.

18. A Device That Lets You Use Your Smartphone To Open Your Garage Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Open your garage door from anywhere using just your smart phone. This device will also send you notifications when the door opens or closes while you're away. It's designed to work with all major garage door brands, and you can even set up guest access for up to three people.

19. These Bath Salts That Leave Your Skin Feeling Soft And Hydrated Tree Hut Epsom Salt $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with 100% natural shea butter, this bag of bath salts is an easy way to help moisturize and mineralize your skin while soaking in the tub. It's completely paraben-free, plus the added coconut and lime extracts give it a light, refreshing scent.

20. An Eyelash Curler That Won't Pinch Your Lids Japonesque Eyelash Curler $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For the beauty enthusiast, this eyelash curler is made with an open-cage design that's completely pinch-free. Each order comes with lash-pad replacements for life, and reviewers call it "one of the best curlers [they've] ever used."

21. These Bath Bombs That Have A Surprise Toy Inside Each One Relaxcation Toy Bath Bombs $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for kids and adults alike, each one of these bath bombs comes with a surprise toy inside that's revealed only after the natural ingredients fizz away. Each order comes with six different scents: lavender, chocolate, bubble gum, cotton candy, candy crush, and monkey farts (which — don't be fooled — is a "big hit," according to reviewers).

22. A Pair Of Chopsticks That Help You Channel The Force Luxxis Lightsaber Chopsticks (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with LED bulbs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, these lightsaber chopsticks make it easy to channel the force during any meal. They're completely BPA-free, plus they come with batteries already inside so they're ready to use right out of the box.

23. The Reading Tablet That Mimics The Appearance Of Real Paper Amazon Kindle $90 | Amazon See On Amazon You could gift someone a single book, or you could give them a Kindle with thousands of options available right at their fingertips. This one is especially well-suited for the traditional reader because the screen looks like genuine paper and the backlight is adjustable — but you can also use the built-in dictionary function to look up words you don't know.

24. A Cocktail Shaker Set Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Barillio Cocktail Shaker Set $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in gold, silver, rose gold, or black, this cocktail shaker set comes with everything you need to make delicious beverages, including a shaker, muddler, mixing spoon, jigger, two pourers, and a velvet carrying bag. Reviewers say it's an easy and affordable way to upgrade any home bar.

25. This Sleek, Modern Countertop Wine Rack Oceanstar Wine Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold up to 12 bottles of wine at once, this countertop wine rack is great for cramped kitchens that can't accommodate bigger, stand-alone racks. The chic design looks great paired with practically any style of decor, plus the curved bamboo shelves prevent your bottles from rolling out.

26. A Spoon Rest That Doubles As A Lid Holder Cook N Home Spoon And Lid Rest $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This spoon and lid rest is a practical, unique gift for someone who loves to cook. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel and it's designed to fit lids of all shapes and sizes.

27. Some Whiskey Stones That Won't Dilute Your Beverages Quiseen Whiskey Stones $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular ice cubes melt, whereas these whiskey stones keep your drink chilled without any dilution whatsoever. Just store the soapstone cubes in your freezer so they can chill your drink without impacting the flavor. Each order even comes with a velvet carrying pouch.

28. A Tiered Jewelry Stand That Looks Great On Any Vanity Umbra Tiered Jewelry Stand $32 | Amazon See On Amazon With its tiered design, it's easy to hang extra-long necklaces and bracelets on this jewelry organizer. The base can also be used to store earrings and rings, plus the rose gold tiers look great placed on top of any vanity.

29. This Variety Pack Of Succulents That Hardly Need Any Water Shop Succulents Live Plants (20-Pack) $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Since they only need water once a week, these succulents make a great gift for anyone with a black thumb. They're also available in packs of four and 12, plus they don't require a lot of sunlight, so they're ideal for low-light apartments.

30. These Socks That Look Like Delicious Sushi Rolls Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks (2-Pair Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from lightweight, breathable cotton, these fun socks make a great gift for any sushi lover. They're available in both men's and women's sizes, and many Amazon reviewers loved how they arrived in a traditional, over-sized sushi box.

31. This Set Of Knives That Comes With Its Own Wooden Block Cuisinart Knife Set With Block $58 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do you get 15 well-made knives, but this knife set also comes with a stylish wooden block for you to store them in. The blades are made from high-carbon stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and reviewers write that it's "a great quality set for the price point."

32. A Tea Pot That Looks Super Chic In Any Kitchen Primula Half Moon Teapot $15 | Amazon See On Amazon While the half moon design looks chic on any countertop, this tea pot also has a built-in infuser made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Each order comes with three flowering green teas — and the borosilicate glass won't retain any flavors.

33. These Hilarious Wine Stoppers Designed To Fit All Bottles WINE CONDOM Bottle Stoppers (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Gift these hilarious wine condoms to any drinker with a sense of humor. They come in traditional, individually wrapped condom packaging and stretch to fit over bottles of all shapes and sizes. They then create an air-tight and water-tight seal in order to keep your wine fresh and spill-resistant.

34. A Family-Friendly Game That Only Takes About 20 Minutes To Play Exploding Kittens LLC Bears Vs. Babies Card Game $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the mood for a quick family-friendly game, try Bears vs. Babies. Players work to build babies using a variety of fun accessories (including knives, burritos, and more), and the winner is whoever managed to build the strongest baby.

35. The Power Adapter That's Designed To Work In Over 150 Countries SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter $19 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter where they're headed on their next trip, this power adapter has got any avid traveler covered. It's designed to work in over 150 countries, plus there are four USB ports so that you can easily charge multiple devices at once.

36. A Pair Of Headphones You Can Wear Comfortably While You Sleep LIGHTIMETUNNEL Sleep Headphones $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Most headphones are uncomfortable to sleep in, but these headphones block out 100% of light and they're made with super-soft, breathable fabric that won't leave your face feeling overheated. They're also Bluetooth-compatible and washable for convenience.

37. The (Very) Adult Coloring Book That Comes With 30 Markers NYX Adult Coloring Book $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's one for the person who could use some de-stressing: this adult coloring book that incorporates profanities into the intricate, beautiful illustrations. Each order comes with 30 non-toxic markers, plus many Amazon reviewers noted how the pages were lighthearted and funny.

38. A Socket That's Universally Designed To Work On Almost Any Fastener Moongo Tool Universal Socket $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Know someone who spends more time searching for tools than actually fixing things? This universal socket works on virtually any nut, bolt, or fastener, and it can be used to remove hardware that's been stripped. It has 54 steel rods that adjust to fit whatever you're working with, so it's a great gift for any avid DIY-er.

39. The Adult Party Game That You Can Play No Matter How Many People Are Around Drunk Stoned Or Stupid Party Game $18 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have three or 13 people — this party game can be played with practically any number of persons. Players read the cards out loud, then vote on who's the most likely to do whatever the card says. Some fun examples include "spend all day interpreting a text," as well as "gets popcorn bucket from trash to get free refills."

40. A Wireless Charger That's Compatible With Androids And iPhones GLOUE Wireless Charger $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with the iPhone 8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8 (and newer), this wireless charger requires zero lightning or micro USB cables to power your devices. The built-in temperature control prevents it from overheating, and it'll even work with your case on (as long as it's not made from metal).

41. This Pet Drinking Fountain Made With A Carbon Water Filter PetSafe Pet Water Fountain $30 | Amazon See On Amazon How about a gift for someone who loves to spoil their pets? Designed to accommodate dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes, this drinking fountain is made with a replaceable carbon water filter that ensures your pets are drinking the freshest, cleanest water possible. It runs quietly, and it's completely BPA-free, too.

42. A Portable Lounger That Inflates Using Wind WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger $34 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is wave it through the air, and this lounger will quickly inflate so that you have a comfortable place to sit anywhere. It collapses down to a fraction of its size so that it's easy to take with you while camping, hiking, or going to the beach, and it's designed to stay inflated for at least five hours without losing air.

43. This Bamboo Lap Desk With A Built-In Fan Nnewvante Laptop Desk $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this laptop desk is designed with a built-in fan that prevents your laptop from overheating. There's also a storage drawer in the front where you can store pens, notes, and other accessories, plus the top has five different adjustable angles depending on what's the most comfortable for you.

44. A Stairway That Helps Pets Access Furniture Best Pet Supplies Inc. Pet Stairs $55 | Amazon See On Amazon These stairs help your pets easily climb onto beds and couches without scratching the upholstery. The anti-slip bottom ensures that it remains stable, and the cover is removable so that it's easy to wash if it ever gets dirty.

45. The Kit That Lets You Brew Your Own Hot Sauce DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit $42 | Amazon See On Amazon With enough ingredients to make seven whole bottles, this hot sauce kit includes illustrated recipe cards so that it's almost impossible to mess it up. One Amazon reviewer even raved, "It comes neatly packed and honestly makes way more hot sauce than it says."

46. A Heated Massager That You Can Use All Over Your Body FIVE S Shiatsu Massager $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its 3-D Shiatsu nodes and leverage handles, this heated massager works on your neck, back, legs, thighs, and even feet. There are two massage directions as well as three speeds to choose from, and it even comes with an adapter so that you can use it in your car.

47. This External Battery And Flashlight That Recharges Using Sunlight Hiluckey Solar Powered External Battery $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for hiking, camping, or even a day at the beach, this waterproof external battery can fully charge your Android or iPhone at least 10 times, as well as an iPad or Kindle up to four times. There are dual USB ports and even a built-in LED flashlight with three lighting modes: normal, SOS, and strobe.

48. A Water Bottle That Glows So You Remember To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For the person who has trouble remembering to drink water, gift them this smart water bottle that glows every hour as a gentle reminder. The double-wall vacuum-insulated design helps keep your beverages cold for up to 24 hours — and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's 100% BPA-free.

49. The Kit That Lets You Brew Your Own Kombucha Right At Home Get Kombucha Starter Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A kombucha obsession isn't cheap, which is why this kombucha stater kit makes a great gift for the health enthusiast. Each kit comes with enough ingredients to make up to 5 gallons of organic, probiotic-packed tea, and many Amazon reviewers wrote that the thorough instructions made it "super easy" to get started.

50. A Collapsible Table With A Built-In Cooler That's Perfect For Tailgating Camerons Products Tailgating Table $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Lugging around all that heavy tailgating equipment is exhausting, but this collapsible table simplifies the process. It's made with a built-in cooler that keeps your beverages chilled while you're outside — and it has cup holders, a place for chips, and a carrying bag.

51. The Backpack That Comes With Everything You Need For An Outdoor Picnic Apollo Walker Picnic Backpack $50 | Amazon See On Amazon It's a gorgeous backpack in its own right, but this backpack also comes with everything you need to set up a picnic for up to four people. With each order, you get a set of stainless steel silverware, dinner plates, napkins, and wine glasses. The food storage compartment is even insulated so that your food stays fresh on the go.

52. A Pair Of Insulated Wine Glasses For The Great Outdoors Summit Legacy Products Outdoor Wine Glasses (2-Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional glasses are fragile and won't retain temperature, these outdoor wine glasses are shatter-proof and insulated, so that your drinks stay chilled no matter where you are. Each one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel along with a BPA-free lid.

53. A Himalayan Salt Block That Adds Flavor To Anything You're Cooking VOLTAS Himalayan Cooking Salt Block $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from real salt mined from the Himalayas, this cooking block adds a hint of flavor to any meat or vegetables you cook on top of it. You can also use it as a chic serving tray using the included stainless steel holder, and the beveled edges help reduce chipping so that it lasts for years to come.

54. An Adjustable Foot Massager With Heat And Deep-Kneading Nodes Nekteck Foot Massager $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who spends ample time on their feet will love this foot massager, which uses deep-kneading nodes to soothe away the pain. Unlike other foot massagers, this one lets you adjust the height depending on the user, and there's also a built-in heating function for fatigued muscles.

55. The Panini Press That Can Cook Quesadillas, Fruit Turnovers, And More Hamilton Beach Panini Press $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it grill you a delicious panini, but this panini press can also be used to make quesadillas, fruit turnovers, and even seared steaks and burgers. The floating lid ensures that your sandwiches are evenly pressed and thoroughly cooked, plus it heats up in just six minutes or less.

56. A French Press That's Insulated So That Your Coffee Stays Hot Coffee Gator French Press $37 | Amazon See On Amazon French presses made from glass will let your beverages grow cold, but this stainless steel French press is double-wall insulated so that your drink stays hot for up to an hour. It's double-filtered so that your brew stays free from any sediment or grit, and each order comes with a mini coffee canister to keep your beans fresh.

57. This Camera Lens Kit That's Compatible With All Types Of Smartphones Xenvo Smartphone Camera Lens Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether they have an Android or an iPhone — this smartphone camera lens kit is designed to easily clip onto any type of smartphone. Each order comes with a wide angle and macro lens, both of which are made from aircraft-grade aluminum. They'll also get a clip-on LED light that they can use to help illuminate dark photos.

58. A Body Pillow That Helps Support Their Spine, Back, And Hips PharMeDoc Body Pillow $33 | Amazon See On Amazon I actually own this giant body pillow, so I can personally confirm that it's a great way to ensure the recipient's head, neck, legs, hips, and back are comfortably supported while they sleep. The cover is made from 100% lightweight cotton, and it's breathable so they stay cool during the night.

59. A Portable Light Therapy Lamp To Soothe Winter Blues Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other options, this light therapy lamp is compact enough that you can easily keep it on your desk or kitchen table to fight the cold-weather blues. Apparently, the 10,000-LUX illumination hacks your body's natural rhythms to boost energy and happy hormones, and there are even three brightness levels to choose from.

60. A Cutting Board Made From Super Thick Acacia Wood Sonder Los Angeles Wood Cutting Board $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been searching for a thick, wooden cutting board that can withstand the test of time, look no further than this acacia wood cutting board. It's made with deep grooves on the sides to catch excess liquid while you prepare food, and there are handles so you can even use it as a chic serving tray.

61. A Brilliant, Five-Piece Gift Set For The Wine Lover Ivation Wine Gift Set $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do you get an electric wine bottle opener made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this wine gift set also comes with an aerator, two bottle stoppers, a foiler cutter, and even a vacuum preserver. The charging base organizes everything together into one convenient location, and Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about the quality.

62. A Weighted Blanket That's Exceptionally Breathable ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most weighted blankets leave you feeling hot and suffocated, this one is designed for ventilation. The sectioned box stitching ensures that the filling remains evenly distributed throughout, and buyers say it's an easy way to help anyone who suffers from insomnia, stress, or anxiety.

63. This Heated Seat Cushion That Fits Car And Office Chairs Big Ant Heated Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe their office is particularly chilly or their car doesn't have heated seats. Either way, this heated seat cushion keeps them warm and comfy. It only takes about five minutes to heat up, and it's made with adjustable straps as well as a non-slip backing so it won't shift out from under them.

64. An Organizer That Keeps Your Trunk Neat And Tidy Starling's Car Trunk Organizer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of putting up with a messy trunk, this organizer has a variety of pockets to store bungee cords, jumper cables, groceries, toys, or practically anything else they have floating around their trunk. The bottom is non-slip as well as waterproof so that items stay clean and dry.