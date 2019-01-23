If you're planning on voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary elections, you might already feel like your decision is hard enough — but the field is still growing. On Wednesday, Indiana mayor and openly gay Afghanistan veteran Pete Buttigieg announced that he formed a 2020 exploratory committee to run for president in a video posted to Twitter.

"I launched a presidential exploratory committee because it is a season for boldness and it is time to focus on the future," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter, along with his announcement video. "Are you ready to walk away from the politics of the past?"

One of the main aspects that Buttigieg will emphasize in his candidacy is his youth, as he told The Atlantic. He's 37 years old, which provides a sharp contrast even to the other Democrats in the race — for example Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the presumed frontrunners, is 69 years old.

“If you’re my age or younger, you were in high school when the school shootings became widespread, you’re going to be dealing with climate change for most of your adult life in specific, noticeable ways,” Buttigieg told The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere. “You’re going to be dealing with the consequences of what they’ve done to the debt, you’re on track to be the first generation ever to make less than your parents, unless something changes."

These experiences and others, Buttigieg told Dovere, "[give] you a very different relationship to political decision-makers and decision-making."

As the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg already has some experience as a chief executive. According to NBC News, he's relied on his success in working to improve life in South Bend as he's started to build up his presidential candidacy — but the jump from mayor to president remains unlikely. NBC News also wrote that at 29, he became the youngest person ever elected mayor of a city with more than 100,000 residents. If he were chosen as the Democratic Party's candidate for president, however, he would break another barrier by becoming the first openly gay presidential candidate of a major party, according to The Washington Post.

More to come ...