Didn't think this whole Ariana Grande whirlwind romance thing was for real? Well, think again, because — as Entertainment Tonight pointed out on June 12 — Pete Davidson covered up his Cazzie David tattoo. While it's unclear when exactly he covered up the ink, that still seems like a pretty official, pretty permanent, out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new kind of move.

According to The Cut, Davidson and David first met back in 2015, when David's father — comedian Larry David, of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame — was hosting Saturday Night Live. The two lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official in April 2016, as per Perez Hilton, and Davidson debuted a new tattoo right around that same time. Davidson's new tattoo — a cartoonish rendering of a woman's face — bore a very striking resemblance to David (Cazzie, not Larry, just to clarify).

Flash forward to May 16, 2018: In an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Davidson revealed that he and David had broken up after two years of dating. "We’re not together anymore," he told Rosenberg. "Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be OK." Seems amicable enough, right?

Now, Davidson and David may very well have broken up before Davidson actually announced the news — who knows. What we do know, however, is that on May 18, Bossip was the first to report that Davidson had started seeing Ariana Grande. The new couple seemingly confirmed their relationship status via Instagram on May 30, and on May 31, one fan noticed that something about the ink on Davidson's arm was ... different.

Twitter user @SIPSPETE posted two side-by-side photos (which you can see here), both of which appear to be of Davidson's right forearm. The photo on the left ("before") shows Davidson's cartoonish tattoo of ex-girlfriend David's face. The photo on the right ("after") shows Davidson's same forearm, sans David's face.

That "after" photo is, for sure, how Davidson's right forearm currently looks. You can see that it's much more inked in the video he posted on Instagram on June 9. Whether or not he purposefully covered up the tattoo of David's face for some sense of finality isn't exactly clear, though. Maybe he just felt inspired by the forest and wanted to make better use of his right forearm's real estate? No one but Davidson (and probably Grande) can really say for sure. Either way, David's face appears to definitely be gone, but obviously not forgotten.

You'd think that after Davidson and David broke up, the SNL star wouldn't be quite so quick to get another tattoo tribute to a significant other. Well, if you did think that, you'd be wrong.

On June 2, tattoo artist London Reese shared a photo that showed Davidson with some new ink depicting a black, bunny-eared mask — just like the mask Grande wears on her Dangerous Woman album, People reported. According to BuzzFeed, Davidson also got a second Grande-related tattoo from Reese that day — the initials "AG" on his right thumb.

Ever since Grande and Davidson went Instagram official with their relationship, things have escalated pretty quickly. They've clearly been spending a lot of time together, as indicated by their social media posts, and on June 11, Us Weekly reported that the pretty-new couple had gotten engaged.

Neither of the stars have confirmed anything one way or another, but Grande has been snapped wearing an awfully large diamond ring on her left hand, as of late. (Bustle reached out to Grande and Davidson's reps about the engagement reports, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Hopefully, the stars will at least acknowledge the engagement rumors sometime soon, because the suspense is killing us. Or, maybe Davidson will just get "we're engaged" tattooed on his body, and that's all the confirmation fans will ever really need.