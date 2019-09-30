Compared to the Saturday Night Live star's previous relationships, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are keeping things low-key. So much so that you might've forgotten they're even dating. Well, Davidson and Qualley are still going strong, according to her mother Andie MacDowell. Over the weekend, MacDowell opened up about her daughter's love life while at the L'Oreal Fashion Show in Paris, as reported by People. Not only did she confirm the couple's recently rumored romance, but MacDowell also gave the comedian her stamp of approval.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much," MacDowell told reporters at the event, per People. "They have a nice relationship.” Qualley is one of the actor's three children with ex-husband Paul Qualley, who parted ways in 1999, according to InStyle.

As it turns out, Qualley — best known for her role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — has not yet introduced her mother to Davidson in person, but they've met in a much more modern way. "I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete, that’s what it was," MacDowell said.

In late August, Qualley and Davidson were first spotted together at the Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy, according to Us Weekly, where they didn't overdo it on PDA, but seemed in good spirits. The publication also reported they'd actually been together for a few months at that point. A few days after that airport sighting, Davidson supported Qualley at the premiere of her film Seberg at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, per E! News. The two didn't walk the red carpet together, but Davidson was seated behind Qualley following the screening.

After several high-profile relationships, Davidson is keeping his romance with Qualley much more out of the spotlight. In May 2018, the comedian began dating Ariana Grande, and the two were engaged a month later, according to People. Their whirlwind romance included coordinated Harry Potter costumes and multiple matching tattoos. Grande also wrote a song titled "pete davidson" on her Sweetener album. Then, in October 2018, Grande and Davidson split, after just four months of being engaged.

After parting ways with Grande, Davidson sparked romance rumors with Kate Beckinsale in January. Beckinsale and Davidson's fling became very public very fast, especially after the two were spotted making out at a Rangers game next to Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and the photo became an instant meme. However, in May, Davidson and Beckinsale officially split, according to People.

Even though Davidson's past relationships were more public and fast-paced, the comedian is taking a different route with Qualley, likely given their busy schedules. Davidson is crrently on set filming Suicide Squad, which caused him to miss the season premiere of SNL this past Saturday. Meanwhile, after Qualley starred in FX's Fosse/Verdon and Seberg earlier this year, she's set to appear in the film adaptation of My Salinger Year, according to IMDb.

Given their workloads, it makes sense they're taking their romance at their own pace. But then again, Davidson already has the approval of Qualley's mom, so that's definitely a solid step forward.