Pete Davidson has a lot of tattoos. That is a fact. Here's another fact: Davidson's first tattoo paid tribute to Big Sean, aka Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend, BuzzFeed revealed. What are the chances, right? The hilarious serendipity of it all is almost too much to bear. At least Davidson appears to see the humor in it too, though.

So, just to be clear, it's not a tattoo of like, Big Sean's face or something. That would be weird. Well, weirder than the actuality at least. How long do you think he waited to tell Grande about it, by the way? Think he just straight-up came out with it, right off the bat? Think Grande is just learning about it now? Either way, wow, what a coincidence.

Davidson was interviewed by Variety for a cover story recently, and he explained the whole thing in an accompanying video segment. "I was 17 when I got my first tattoo," the comedian explained. "It's a tattoo I got with my buddy Ricky, and it says 'swerve life,' because the Big Sean song. He was like, 'swerve,' in it. And we were like, 'That's gonna last forever.' So, that's on our legs."

Variety on YouTube

The song Davidson is referring to is Kanye West's "Mercy," which Big Sean was featured on back in 2012. Not only did Sean pen and spit the track's very punny first verse, but he also ad-libbed the word "swerve" in the chorus. Now you know the meaning behind Davidson's first tattoo. Class dismissed.

If you'd forgotten that Grande and Big Sean dated, though, you're definitely not alone in that. It kind of feels like Grandson has always been a thing. Did time even exist before their whirlwind romance worked its way into our collective consciousness? Who knows.

Grande and Big Sean were together for around eight months from 2014 into 2015. It was one of the first high-profile public relationships for the Sweetener singer and — interestingly enough — they reportedly broke up over some lyrics in one of Big Sean's songs. No, not "Mercy." That level of coincidence would truly be too much to handle.

According to TMZ, Grande and Sean called it quits due to a few lines he supposedly wrote about his then-girlfriend on the track "Stay Down." (You can revisit those lyrics at your leisure, but let's just say that they supposedly reference Grande's lady-parts. She apparently/understandably was not thrilled.) As for the official explanation for their split, a rep told Us Weekly at the time, "They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends. We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time."

Anyway, that was then, and this is now. In June, Grande and Davidson got engaged after about a month of publicly dating. According to Grande, though, they're not in a rush to walk down the aisle. Earlier this month, the singer told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan that the wedding would "be like, next year." It's unclear exactly when next year the couple will say "I do," but it's probably good that they're taking their time.

After all, marriage is forever. Just like Davidson's Big Sean tattoo.