In the past year, Pete Davidson has gone from just one of SNL's many cast members to tabloid star, first thanks to his relationship with Ariana Grande and now because of his new relationship with Kate Beckinsale. The relationship has been the subject of public conversation not just because the two are both famous, but also because Beckinsale is two decades Davidson's senior. Pete Davidson's Response to the Age Gap on the Weekend Update portion of 'SNL' may not have done much to quiet people's comments on the gap, but he did succeed in pointing out a massive double standard in the way that people talk about age gaps in celebrity relationships.

While the Pete Davidson of a year ago may now have known how to handle the criticism, the Pete Davidson of 2019 has enough tabloid experience to know what does and doesn't need to be said when it comes to a very public relationship. While he and Beckinsale haven't officially defined their relationship in the press, SNL Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost refers to Davidson's current romantic situation as a "girlfriend situation" which launches Davidson into his commentary about people's concern for their age gap. He explains that the age gap doesn't really bother them — making a point never to refer to Beckinsale by name and only implying that the audience knows who he and Jost are talking about —but does explain that he's "new to this," and then provides a long list of Hollywood actors known for having relationships with people much younger then them — but almost all of the many examples that Davidson lists are all men.

Davidson encourages people with questions about age gaps in relationships to reach out to "Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart, and Donald Trump." The implication in this long list of names is that all of these people have had partners significantly younger than them — for instance, Jeff Goldblum is 30 years older than his wife — but they aren't held up to public scrutiny in the same way that Davidson and Beckinsale are because people accept and expect men to date younger, but a women dating younger is subject to criticism and speculation from others.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's relationships, frantically, isn't anybody's business, but Davidson's unexpected stardom has made him a name that invites public commentary. Oddly enough, Davidson and Beckinsale may not even be the most powerful celebrity couple featuring a current SNL cast member, as that title may go to Colin Jost and his girlfriend, Scarlett Johansson. However, as long as Pete Davidson ends up in relationships that become the subject of public speculation and tabloid headlines, SNL fans can expect the occasional Weekend Update dispatch that serves as an unofficial press conference on Pete Davidson's life.