President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in the Senate have said the federal government won't look into Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Trump's Supreme Court nominee. But former White House photographer Pete Souza wants the FBI to investigate the Kavanaugh allegations for a very simple reason — it's right there in the agency's name.

"The 'I' in FBI stands for 'investigation,'" Souza pointed out in an Instagram post directed at GOP leaders on Wednesday. "Even I (and everyone that works at the White House) had two FBI investigations into my background as the White House photographer, though I had never committed a crime. So you don’t want the FBI to investigate someone for the Supreme Court about a credible attempted rape allegation? Please explain."

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday that "nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee," so there's no reason for the Senate to further delay Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. The same day, President Trump told reporters that the FBI shouldn't investigate the allegation (which Kavanaugh categorically denies) because "this is not really their thing," as Reuter reports.

Souza disagrees.

"There is now a credible rape allegation against your Court nominee. For a lifetime appointment. Whose nomination has been open only for 71 days. And your plan is to rush a vote on his nomination without an FBI investigation into a sexual assault he may have committed?" Souza wrote in the post.

More to come...