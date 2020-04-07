Peter Weber may have been eliminated from Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, but that hasn't stopped these two from remaining part of each other's lives long after the cameras stopped rolling. In fact, during Peter's After the Final Rose special on The Bachelor, Hannah Ann revealed that Peter had contacted Hannah B. after their engagement, which understandably made her feel more than a little uncomfortable given their romantic history. However, details about how this occurred were never revealed, leading many fans to wonder what exactly prompted the two of them to reunite yet again. And Peter is finally taking some time to clear the air and explain his side of the story.

"We get the episodes earlier to watch before the season premiere. Hannah Brown had been given the episode as well," Peter revealed while appearing in a new episode of Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, according to E! News. "One day I saw that she DM'd me on Instagram (I didn't have her number at that point). She was being really honest and open, and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch."

This is, of course, in reference to Peter and Hannah's very intense conversation during one of Peter's group dates. The two of them went off alone together and struggled to come to terms with the lingering feelings they still had for each other. Peter even suggested that Hannah join the show and become one of his contestants.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Evidently, watching the conversation get played back to her, Hannah B. realized that she still needed some closure about the whole thing and after chatting with Peter a bit — he felt he needed that as well. "I saw this message and [Hannah Ann and I] were on a 'Happy Couple' weekend," Peter recalled. "I told her that Hannah Brown had reached out, that it could be good for both of us to get some closure."

And even though Hannah Ann was initially hesitant for him to dig up old romantic wounds, she ultimately gave her consent — but with a few stipulations. "She told me that it was fine as long as I didn't see her in-person," Peter stated. "She was, obviously, a little hesitant... and that's why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the okay and Hannah Brown and I discussed things."

Obviously, nothing really profound ended up resulting from that conversation, at least in a romantic sense — post-Bachelor, Peter's been spending time with Kelley Flanagan and Hannah's been getting closer to Tyler Cameron — but it's still nice to finally know the cause behind their additional reunion once and for all.