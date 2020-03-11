Peter & Hannah Ann's Engagement On 'The Bachelor' Was Actually The Most Dramatic One Yet
John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
After weeks of drama, tears and shocking self-eliminations, Peter finally proposed to Hannah Ann on The Bachelor, but there was a whole lot of doubt — on both sides — before he finally popped the question. Despite feeling that their relationship was "right," Peter never actually told Hannah Ann that Madison had broken up with him, leaving her to arrive at the final Rose Ceremony questioning how he really felt about her.
More to come ...