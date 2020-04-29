It took some time, but it seems Bachelor Nation's favorite pilot is officially off the market — again. According to a source for Us Weekly, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially a couple, though they have yet to publicly confirm the romance themselves. Bustle reached out to Peter and Kelley for comment on their current relationship status, but did not receive an immediate response.

This report comes after weeks and weeks of speculation about their rumored romance after the two of them began quarantining together at Kelley's apartment in Chicago. But despite their close quarters and level of proximity to each other for the past month or so, both repeatedly denied that they were actually dating — though that's not to say that things couldn't have changed since then.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source claimed while speaking with Us Weekly, noting that they're trying to keep things on the down-low for now for fear of facing backlash like they have in the past. “[Kelley] has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.” This is in reference to when the two of them were spotted hanging out last month while failing to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Peter and Kelley's rekindled connection is definitely further proof of how unique Peter's Bachelor season was. Kelley was eliminated before hometown dates, meaning she wasn't even part of his final four contestants, making their romantic reunion all the less likely. And yet, here we are several months later and the two of them have become practically inseparable these days — though that'll happen when you're quarantining together.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Peter stated on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files earlier this month when asked about his relationship with Kelley. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened."

Could that time be now? If these reports are to be believed, these two may not be taking things as slowly as they initially planned. All we can say is, that if it's true, Barb must be thrilled.