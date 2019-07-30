On Monday night's Part 1 of The Bachelorette Season 15's finale, Hannah Brown said a tearful goodbye to Peter Weber. While Peter's goodbye left both him and Hannah in tears, it may not be the last time you see the debonair pilot on your TV screens, because Peter could be the next Bachelor, or, at least, he's open to the idea.

Peter has been a fan-favorite throughout the season, though not without his share of controversies, so it would make perfect sense for him to helm Season 24 of The Bachelor. And he addressed the rumors when talking to People after his emotional goodbye. "I have more love to find. I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works," he said. "And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner." And that double-negative response means that Peter is totally down to be Season 24 Bachelor. If he's asked, of course.

Not everyone foresees Peter becoming the new rose distributor, though, including former Bachelorette contestant Jared Haibon. On Monday night's episode of Entertainment Tonight's Bachelorette YouTube after-show, "Roses and Rose," Jared told host Lauren Zima, "I don't think he's going to be the Bachelor," referring to Peter. As for who Haibon would pick for Season 24's Bachelor? "If Tyler doesn't get picked [by Hannah], how is that man not the Bachelor?"

Tons of fans on Twitter disagree with Jordan, though, as they can obviously see the 27 year-old pilot taking flight on The Bachelor, perhaps even with them in the cockpit.

Even though Peter had a little difficulty telling Hannah that he loves her, it seems like they found a strong connection on The Bachelorette — especially in the now infamous Fantasy Suite windmill. During Monday night's in-studio reunion between Peter and Hannah, the Bachelorette came clean about her lie that she and Peter had sex twice in the Fantasy Suite. It turns out that Hannah and Peter had sex four times, an announcement that was met with a sex-positive round of applause by the audience on night one of The Bachelorette finale.

If that doesn't make Peter a little bit more intriguing as the next potential Bachelor, perhaps Hannah's labeling of him as "the dream guy" and likening him to a Ken doll during her good-bye to him could do it. Those are some powerful words in the Bachelor Universe, as this is all about finding the dream soulmate and the Ken to your Barbie, or vice versa. Peter and Hannah sure got close to that, as Peter told People, "I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt."

Peter's odds of returning to ABC on The Bachelor seem high. The Ringer pointed out that "six of the last eight Bachelor stars have finished third or higher, with Juan Pablo (seventh) and Colton (fourth) being the two outliers." That means that since Peter made it to Hannah's top three, he very well could be Bachelor number 24.

Since Peter famously flew planes for Delta Airlines, some Bachelorette fans have joked about trying to find him in the friendly skies now that he's off of the dating show. Fair warning, ladies, he might not be up there for long if he really does becomes the next heartthrob on The Bachelor.