The line of artists telling POTUS he can't play music at his rallies just got a little bit longer: Pharrell Williams' lawyers sent Trump a cease and desist letter for playing his song, "Happy," at a MAGA rally. The song was reportedly played at a rally in Indiana on the same day as the tragic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead on Saturday. Among other things, Williams' lawyers called out Trump for playing "Happy" on such a heartbreaking day.

Williams' lawyers wrote,

On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played [Pharrell's] song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.

This isn't even close to the first time Trump has received a cease and desist letter from a musician for playing their music at one of his rallies. Steven Tyler has sent several cease and desist letters to Trump dating back to the 2016 campaign trail. Other artists who have told Trump to stop playing their music include Queen, R.E.M., and Prince's estate, per Hollywood Reporter.

More to come ...