As if the Jonas Brothers returning with their first TV performance since they officially reunited at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards wasn't exciting enough, one of the guys had something even bigger planned for Wednesday night. After the awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas, surprising fans who totally weren't expecting them to tie the knot this way. And now, the photos from Jonas and Turner's wedding prove that their Vegas wedding actually looked like a lot of fun — Elvis impersonator officiating and all.

Being that Turner and Jonas have been talking about a summer wedding — with a flag rugby game for the groomsmen included — fans were definitely taken aback by the fact that, without any warning at all, they decided to make things official in Vegas, with Diplo live streaming the ceremony. But somehow, it seemed to fit them perfectly, and it looks like it was so much fun. Even Dan and Shay were there to perform their single, "Speechless," as the event began. And with everyone already gathered in Vegas for the BBMAs, it just made sense.

So far, no professional photos of the wedding have been released, but that's what Instagram is for. And so far, it seems like Diplo was the only one allowed to have his phone out for the ceremony — but he did not let fans down.

In his Instagram Story, he shared footage of Turner and Jonas walking into the chapel to get married:

A video of Dan and Shay performing:

And Turner walking down the aisle, with a very appropriate "true love" sticker.

