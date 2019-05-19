The housewives that party together, stay togethsr. At least that seems to be the case for the ladies of Orange County. Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador hosted Vicki Gunvalson's engagement party. Several of the housewives posted photos from the party to Instagram on Saturday, May 18.

Us Weekly reported that the party was held shortly after filming for the RHOC Season 14 finale ended. Located in Palm Springs, California, the event celebrated the engagement of Vicki and her partner Steve Lodge. The pair announced their engagement in April on Vicki's Instagram with a sweet photo, where her 5-carat ring was on full display. "I said 'YES'," Gunvalson captioned a photo with her new fiancé, with the hashtags, "#engaged #happy #mylove."

Vicki's love tank certainly seems full these days, as evidenced by the series of photos she posted from the celebration. "Thanks to @tamrajudge and @shannonbeador for hosting such an beautiful engagement party for @stevelodge_oc and I," Vicki captioned the photos and a video of her dancing with friends. "We loved every minute of it. I’m still trying to learn the 2step. #season14, #finalparty #engagementparty." The festivities were held at the Coto Valley Country Club and they appeared to be Western-themed. Vicki even had an outfit change and wore a sash that said, "Future Mrs. Lodge" in sparkly letters alongside a gold-glittered boot.

Shannon and Tamra, who often refer to themselves as "Tres Amigas," alongside Vicki, most definitely "Whooped it up." Tamra posted a photo of herself and her co-host in Western dresses and cowgirl hats with the caption, "Boots, class & a Li'l Sass." The day before, the three ladies posted a Boomerang to cap off the season. "That's a wrap! Time to detox & relax #RHOC #tresamigas," the caption read.

Fellow housewife Emily Simpson, a new addition to Real Housewives of Orange County last season, also posted a photo from the gathering. She captioned a selfie of herself with Tamra and the bride-to-be, "Yee haw! That's a wrap! @vickigunvalson @tamrajudge #rhoc #party #weout #season14." Based off of fellow Orange County cast members Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter's recent cowgirl-themed 'grams, it seems that the entire group was present for the day.

The new season of Real Housewives of Orange County will see plenty of romantic updates for the ladies when it returns this summer. In addition to Vicki's engagement, Kelly is in a new relationship following her split from ex-husband Michael, and Shannon & Gina will each be navigating the dating scene after their respective divorces.

Though fans will potentially see Vicki and Steve's engagement unfold this season, an on-air wedding hasn't been confirmed yet. Vicki did previously tell People it's a possibility. "Maybe. We'll see," she teased to People. "We might go to Vegas one day! Who knows? When it's right, it's going to be right. But right now I'm just happy with him and we have a great time together."

Fans will take any glimpse they can get of this OG from the OC's love story. If any group can make your standard engagement party an entertaining watch, it's the housewives.