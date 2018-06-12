By now, you've probably already heard this piece of amazing (and surprising) news: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged. The couple may be in a whirlwind romance now, but their chemistry was actually on display a long time ago. Photos of Grande and Davidson's Saturday Night Live appearance in 2016 shows that they were super charming together even before they started dating. (Bustle reached out to reps for Grande and Davidson about the engagement rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

One of the earliest instances of the pair being spotted together came during an episode of SNL in March 2016. As you might know, Davidson is a cast member on the comedy series and has been since 2014, per People. Grande pulled double duty on the episode in question, where she was the musical guest and the host. During her opening monologue, she put her singing chops on display in the song, "What Will My Scandal Be?," a joke about how she feels the need for a grown-up scandal for her image. Davidson popped in to offer up a suggestion for a potential "scandal."

He asked her, "Hey, Ariana, I overheard. You like wanna smoke some pot or something?" Grande has something more extreme in mind, "Pot? Let's smoke some crack, man."

Davidson replied with, "I'm good," before shuffling off the stage. The couple has an undeniable chemistry, even in this brief exchange. A lot of that maybe have to do with their comedic backgrounds as their timing is so on point (the singer, of course, was the star of multiple shows on Nickelodeon like Victorious). But, maybe it was an indicator that there's something more there with Grande and Davidson. And as everyone always says, the couple who can joke around together, stays together, right?

Cut to 2018, over two years after their SNL back-and-forth, and Davidson and Grande are now reportedly engaged. According to an Us Weekly report, they recently got engaged after a couple of weeks of dating. An insider told the publication, "They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married."

The source went on to say that the duo's friends are "really excited and supportive" about them taking this next step in their relationship. Another source told Us Weekly that they were letting people know about their engagement at Robert Pattinson's birthday party, which was held on June 9 in Los Angeles.

If you were looking forward to the couple's wedding, you may be in for a wait. While Davidson and Grande may be engaged, they're reportedly not planning on getting married anytime soon. Yet another source told Us Weekly, "They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

While Us Weekly's report didn't contain a confirmation from either Davidson or Grande about the news, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer may have confirmed it herself on Twitter. On June 11, shortly after the news was first reported, one fan replied to the singer and said, "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL."

In turn, Grande replied and said that there's nothing to worry about on that front, as Davidson is definitely in the know. ""HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED," she said. Additionally, she liked a tweet that read, "honest to god our girl is engaged." It definitely sounds like this is the confirmation Arianators have been waiting for.

Grande and Davidson have definitely come a long way from their chemistry-filled SNL appearance together. As reports from Us Weekly to People have described, the couple is going incredibly strong since they started publicly dating in May. They're so strong that they reportedly just took this major relationship step together, which the singer seemingly confirmed.

Now, all Grande and Davidson have to do is give fans a classic engagement ring shot featuring her rumored bling to really confirm this happy news.