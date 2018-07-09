Photos Of Hailey Baldwin's Reported Engagement Ring Will Seriously Wow You

Celebrity engagement rings are always impressive, but the latest one to break the entertainment pages (and fans' hearts) is pretty stunning. Photos of Hailey Baldwin's reported engagement ring from Justin Bieber feature a huge diamond on her left ring finger. The Biebs likely dropped a dime and then some on the ring, and it seriously shows.

According to TMZ, Bieber, 24, got down on one bent knee to pop the question while guests looked on at a resort in the Bahamas. Everyone who was present was apparently asked to put cameras away during the special moment. As TMZ reported, Baldwin rocked her newly-dressed ring finger at Nippers Bar & Grill, where the couple was hanging out and dancing on the beach. She was apparently spotted with the ring the day after he reportedly proposed to her on Saturday night. It's unclear how many carats the ring has or where it's from, but the stunning oval/teardrop shape atop two delicate bands has social media buzzing.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

As news started to spread that Bieber had reportedly popped the question to Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, on their Bahamas vacation, the pair's parents posted somewhat cryptic messages to social media, leaving fans to speculate.

Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, posted the word "Love" several times over. Twitter users took that to mean she approved, and many congratulated her on her son's reported engagement.

Meanwhile, Bieber's father Jeremy Bieber took to Instagram for a message of encouragement and posted a picture of his son in near-silhouette against an ocean backdrop. On the caption, Bieber's father tagged his son and wrote, "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Baldwin's father, Stephen Baldwin, also tweeted out a congratulatory message, though it has since been deleted. Screenshots of the tweet can be seen here.

“Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB,” Baldwin's father wrote. “Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!,” He ended the message by wishing Bieber's parents congratulations and tacking on the hashtags: #Godstiming, #bestisyettocome, and #PraiseJesus

The singer and Drop the Mic host dated in 2016 before ending in a messy breakup, according to People. Recently, Baldwin told The Times, a British newspaper, that after parting ways with Bieber, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends."

"We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on," Baldwin said, according to CNN "But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

That quote was from May of 2018. The duo reconnected this summer, with papparazzi capturing their PDA during trips to Miami, New York City, and the Hamptons. In June, Bieber and Baldwin apparently bonded over their faith, People reported.

“They’re very close because of Hillsong,” the anonymous source said to People. “She definitely cares about him. They also have a long history together.”

Bieber's love life has long been the object of obsession for many of the Canadian pop star's fans, who have closely tracked his roller coaster relationship with Selena Gomez through the years. Bieber and Gomez most recently got together in October of 2017 but broke up in March of 2018, according to Us Weekly.

But with a ring comes, as Bieber's dad says, a new chapter. For fans who want nothing but happiness for Bieber, this may be the end of a rocky on-again, off-again road and the start of smooth sailing into the future.