On March 8, women across the world took to the streets to demand better wages and access to reproductive health care, while also protesting rape culture and gender discrimination, among other things. As The New York Times reported, this year's International Women's Day seemed to carry a "renewed energy" among feminists. And based on the photos of protests and rallies on International Women's Day in cities across the world, it's clear that women everywhere were ready for change.

This year's International Women's Day featured a variety of demands from activists and allies throughout the world. Marchers held signs that read things like "Neutrality is not an option," "No hate, no fear, all are welcome here," "Feminism is equality," and more. In various photos, protesters emphasized changes to policies on immigration, reproductive rights, education, and wages. Time and again, participants in strikes in different cities demanded intersectionality, equality, and resistance against authoritarianism.

In Spain's Madrid, women took to the streets for a strike. One of the feminist groups, Huelga Feminista, released a manifesto in which they demanded, "Today we claim a society free of oppression, exploitation and sexual violence. We call for rebellion and the struggle against the alliance between patriarchy and capitalism that wants us to be docile, submissive and silent."

Transcending borders, class, and race, this year's International Women's Day protesters made themselves loud and clear.