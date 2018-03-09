Photos Of International Women’s Day Protests In 13 Cities Around The World Show The Fight Never Ends
On March 8, women across the world took to the streets to demand better wages and access to reproductive health care, while also protesting rape culture and gender discrimination, among other things. As The New York Times reported, this year's International Women's Day seemed to carry a "renewed energy" among feminists. And based on the photos of protests and rallies on International Women's Day in cities across the world, it's clear that women everywhere were ready for change.
This year's International Women's Day featured a variety of demands from activists and allies throughout the world. Marchers held signs that read things like "Neutrality is not an option," "No hate, no fear, all are welcome here," "Feminism is equality," and more. In various photos, protesters emphasized changes to policies on immigration, reproductive rights, education, and wages. Time and again, participants in strikes in different cities demanded intersectionality, equality, and resistance against authoritarianism.
In Spain's Madrid, women took to the streets for a strike. One of the feminist groups, Huelga Feminista, released a manifesto in which they demanded, "Today we claim a society free of oppression, exploitation and sexual violence. We call for rebellion and the struggle against the alliance between patriarchy and capitalism that wants us to be docile, submissive and silent."
Transcending borders, class, and race, this year's International Women's Day protesters made themselves loud and clear.
1London, England
In London, England, strikers went out to demand more equal rights for women in the United Kingdom. One protester's sign read, "And though she be but little, she is fierce." That, in case you didn't know, is a quote by William Shakespeare — or "Willy Shakes" as the protester cheekily put it.
2Miramar, Florida, United States
In Florida's Miramar city, protestors shed light on immigration issues for women and held signs with women of color on the front. "No hate, no fear, all are welcome here," one sign said.
3Athens, Greece
In Athens, Greece, protesters held signs for women demanding equality and revolution. Not limited to English, some marchers held signs in Urdu and Persian.
4Berlin, Germany
A protester in Berlin, Germany, held an illustrated sign with the earth inside the female reproductive system and simply said, "They are coming."
5Madrid, Spain
Colorful marchers took to the streets in Madrid, Spain.
6Manila, Philippines
In the Philippines, women protested the current leader Rodrigo Duterte, calling him fascist, authoritarian, and an abuser of women's rights. Protesters held signs that read, "#NeverAgain to a fascist dictatorship" while throwing fists in the air and chanting for more equality.
7Chicago, United States
In Chicago, the women's protest took on a labor front as strikers demanded for better wages for women and living conditions for those from working class backgrounds.
8Chiang Mai, Thailand
In Thailand's Chiang Mai, women participants of the International Women's Day strike came out in full support for better education policies, more government investment in students, and migration rights.
9New York City, United States
In the Big Apple, protesters held signs that read, "I strike for respect and dignity for all womxn." The use of "womxn" in certain signs is a practice among some progressives who wish to be more inclusive of those who may not identify with one gender.
10Istanbul, Turkey
Thousands flocked to the streets in Istanbul for a rally in honor of International Women's Day.
11Karachi, Pakistan
Across the city of Karachi in Pakistan, women marched in the streets on March 8, carrying signs with feminist slogans and celebrating women's achievements.
12New Delhi, India
Demonstrators also descended on the streets of New Delhi to protest rape culture. India has what many have dubbed a "rape crisis"; sexual violence in the country is rampant, and women have pushed to change the culture for years.
13Portland, Oregon, United States
Like many cities across the U.S., residents in Portland joined rallies to protest racism, sexism, and inequality.
Many more protests took place in cities around the world on International Women's Day. And if there's one thing these photos show, it's that the fight for an equal society, whether in Thailand, Spain, or the United States, never ends.